Five contestants guessed with precise accuracy the winners to 10 of 11 games in this week’s contest. We relied on the tiebreaker game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders to determine the contest winners.
The Cowboys won 25-10 for a total of 35 points. The contestant who guessed closest to the tiebreaker score was Keith Rose, with 41. He wins first place and $20. Coming in second place was Kyle Gathright, who guessed 42 points. He wins second place and $10. Third place and $5 goes to Margaret Swanzy, who guessed 48 points.
