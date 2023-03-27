Belinda Harris of Liberty Elementary School recognized by Azle ISD
On March 20, Belinda Harris was recognized by the Azle ISD School Board for saving the life of a Liberty Elementary School student.
On Feb. 28, the third-grade student, Coltyn Harvell, was wolfing down his chips during the last minute of lunch when he suddenly began to choke. In a panic, he began to cough and beat his chest to try and dislodge the stuck chips. “I just happened to catch him out of the corner of my eye, and I thought he was over there playing, but then he kind of fell over the table and that’s when I knew when he was choking,” said Belinda Harris, a food service manager at Liberty Elementary School. “I’m glad I was running the register that day. Usually, I’m back in the kitchen.”
On instinct, Harris sprang into action, ran over and performed the Heimlich maneuver on the student until the food was dislodged. “The whole situation lasted maybe 25 seconds. I did it before I even thought about what I was doing. I’m glad I did it, but I never want to do it again.”
Harris, who has 23 years of food service experience at Liberty, said she was just in the right place at the right time. “I’ve never been in that situation before. I’m glad to know that I went in and did (it) and didn’t run away from it or call somebody else up.”
Coltyn’s parents are extremely grateful to Harris for her quick reaction. “Myself and my family as a whole is just grateful that God put Belinda Harris in that position and that she was there to perform the life-saving measures that she did,” said Matthew Harvell, Coltyn’s father. “It hits home with our family as we had a family member choke on food and lose oxygen to their brain for an extended period of time before they received the assistance needed and ended up in a vegetative state and later passed away from complications from the prior choking incident. So, we definitely appreciate the severity of the situation.”
“For Belinda Harris, I would just like to say thank you for saving our little boy,” continued Harvell. “I don’t know what we would do without him and that you are a hero in our eyes. We are so thankful that you were the person there in that moment and knew exactly what to do. As for Azle ISD, we’re just thankful to have such a close-knit community that affords the opportunity to hire heroes like Belinda Harris.”
Coltyn himself, thankfully, didn’t seem too shaken about the experience, though he was also grateful to Harris for her actions. “I don’t think that he fully comprehends the gravity of the situation or what the actual results could’ve been if Belinda wasn’t there with her quick thinking and actions,” said Coltyn’s father. “When I spoke with him about it, he was thankful that she was there to save him.”
“Hug your babies tight because you never know what could happen from one day to the next.”
