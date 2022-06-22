Music, food and fireworks are on tap at the Follow the Flag July Fourth event scheduled July 4 for Central Park in Azle.

The free event will be from 7-10 p.m. Patrons may park vehicles around Main Street and in open areas. Reserve parking for volunteers will be at the library. People may bring chairs and umbrellas.

No alcohol will be allowed, said Alton Davis, president of the Azle Area Ministerial Alliance, which organizes the event each year. Davis pastors Community Bible Fellowship in Azle.

Follow the Flag began in 1993 by Lew and Sandy Shaffer, Davis said, adding that Ted Platt also helped spearhead the event. (Platt served on the board of directors of Son Shine Ministries.) In 2006, AAMA took over management of the event from Son Shine Ministries. The first three years, beginning in 2006, the event was held at Forte Junior High School and then the event moved to Central Park in 2009. When Son Shine Ministries managed the program, it was held outside the city limits.

Organizers say Follow the Flag is a Christian event that serves the community and provides a safe atmosphere for people to celebrate Independence Day. Davis said in an email that the AAMA's mission and vision are "Partnering together with one voice to impact our culture for Christ. We celebrate unity amidst diversity as we pastor our community."

Davis added in the email that AAMA’s primary focus is to “lead people to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and allow Him to be our ‘banner’ for true freedom”

“We want people to see us as having this event out of the love of Christ and loving our community regardless of race, color, creed, anything,” he said the interview with the News.

The main source of entertainment is going to be the Joshua Experience, Davis said.

“We’ll have them and we’ll have a bugler and trumpet player,” Davis said, noting that performer’s name is Bob Russell, who has performed at numerous ceremonies annually for veterans’ burials at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery. Also, Delbra Calton of Wesley Chapel CME Church will perform a few songs.

Fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m., or when it gets dark. The show is about 23 minutes long, Davis said, and people may not bring their own fireworks. Pyro Shows, a professional group, conducts the fireworks show.

Several vendors will be at the event, serving free food and drinks. Local businesses, charities, churches and nonprofits donate the food and drinks. Port-a-potties likely will be placed at the park. The restroom building is still under construction.

“We want just people to come and bring their families and friends,” Davis said. “I know we have a lot of new people in Azle and maybe they’re searching for a place to go and enjoy fireworks. With it being a Monday night, hopefully most people will want to stay close to the house and get home relatively early.”

Davis thanks all of the sponsors who take part in the event and police, paramedics and fire for their help. If anyone wants to make a donation, it can be sent to AAMA, with the donation tagged for the Follow the Flag event. That address is P.O. 275, Azle TX 76098. Volunteers are being accepted at the event. Davis also recommends that parents keep an eye on their children and not let them venture into the wooded area of the park.

At the event, the Lew & Sandy Shaffer Award will be announced to the individual(s) engaged in the local church who has/have played a key role in supporting the community. A Christian motorcycle club will drive down Main Street and escort the flag to the park at the beginning of the event.

For more information on the Joshua Experience, access joshuaexperience.com. For more information on Follow the Flag, access azlema.com/follow-the-flag.