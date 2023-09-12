Super sophs
First-year varsity players acing Lady Hornets volleyball
AZLE – The Azle Lady Hornets battled through a grinding preseason that saw them lose more games than they won while also improving skills, building stamina, and shaping character.
That’s the idea.
Difficult games in preseason prepare the girls for district competition.
And here it is.
The Hornets play their district home opener against Aledo at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.
“We've really had a tough preseason,” said head coach Kenley Buckholt. “We played a lot of really strong schools. I'm hoping that pays off a little bit and we start seeing that scoreboard change a little bit more. These girls are hungry to win. We are on the right path. We're knocking at the door.”
In early September, the Lady Hornets took on the Blum Lady Bobcats, the 1A reigning state champion. Azle lost the first set 25-15, led for much of the second set before losing 28-26, and fell 25-15 in the third. Not a great night on the scoreboard, but not a bad night against a state champ.
Two of the girls helping the Hornets win games this year are Jacqui McClain and Miley Massey, both sophomores seeing their first year of varsity action. This year’s roster is filled with seniors and juniors, with just a handful of sophomores and no freshmen.
Still, McClain, a hitter, and Massey, a setter, played their way into bigger roles. By the time preseason ended, McClain was the team leader in kill shots, and Massey led in assists.
“We’ve got some strong returners, but these two have just really stepped up into new roles,” Buckholt said. “For both, it’s their first time on a varsity court where we are playing a lot of powerhouse schools. I'm really proud of how they've stepped up.”
How did the girls make such progress in such a short time?
“Once you're on the court, I don't really care what class you are,” she said. “I don't care how old you are. I care about what you're producing and what you're doing. Those two are doing a really good job.”
Part of their success comes from natural talent. Part comes from practice and conditioning.
“They work their tails off outside of the gym,” she said. “They always come to practice with a good attitude. They're ready to roll. They give it their all, which most of my girls do.”
The team’s other sophomores – Addie Dorris and Heather Lockridge – are contributing to the team effort, as well.
bff power
Massey and McClain have been neighbors and best friends for years but had never played together on the same volleyball team.
Massey grew up attending public schools. McClain was a private school kid, attending first through ninth grades at a small Christian school in Fort Worth. She switched to AHS to broaden her worldview and contacts.
“Coming to a public school is like a fresh start,” she said. “I get to meet new people every day. I’m a very social person. Private school was too small.”
Her sophomore class at the private school included about 30 kids. Her class at AHS contains about 500.
“It was culture shock at first, but it's cool now,” McClain said. “I like it. It's way better. More people. More fun.”
Massey helped convince McClain to make the move.
“I’ve grown up with Jacqueline my whole life,” Massey said. “It’s always been my dream to play volleyball with Jacqueline. Having her come to Azle was one of my biggest joys in life. Jacqueline plays a very important role on our team.”
McClain returns the accolades.
“She is a W all around,” McClain said of her pal. “She is a winner. She is a go. She is amazing. We have a really good connection off the court, so it's really easy for us to connect on the court. When she's setting me, it's, like, instant connection.”
Both girls feel excited about the Lady Hornets as they enter district competition and try to earn a trip to the playoffs in November. Last year’s team made the playoffs but was one and done. Massey and McClain believe this year’s team can go further. They endured a rough preseason and came out better for it, they said.
The two sophomore BFFs plan to do their best to help Azle win games while also setting team, individual, and career records.
“We’re going after everything,” McClain said. “Go big or go home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.