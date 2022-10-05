Earning a spot on the varsity tennis roster was important to Azle High School student Nolan Garcia, now in his junior season, and he needed to become more serious about the sport to make the cut.
“The talent was always there,” said Hayden Huff, Azle’s head tennis coach. “I just didn’t feel he was really taking it very seriously last year. This year, he really wanted varsity and has been taking practice more seriously, and he has been very coachable. When you put those two things together, the sky is the limit.”
She recalled discussing with assistant coach Jared Ewing about which player to move up this season.
“When we were deciding who was going to come up to varsity, we almost didn't move (Garcia) up,” she said. “I’m really glad that we did because he has really stepped it up. We have thrown him into mixed doubles, and he has been playing well. Then, we put him in boys doubles, and they've been winning. He has been winning his singles at No. 6 every week. He has been a vitally important part of us getting our points this year.”
Those points are helping Azle fight for a playoff berth.
On Sept. 27, in the second-to-last match of the season, the Hornets battled district leader Aledo and lost 16-3. The score was a marked improvement over last season’s clash with the Bearcats, which Azle lost 19-0 in rapid fashion.
This year, Azle took five matches to the third-set tiebreaker.
“I was very happy with our improvement,” she said. “Overall, everyone played well.”
Garcia lost his singles match against Aledo. It was just the second time this year he has lost a singles match to a district opponent. He lost his doubles match, as well, while paired up with Royce Baker.
After losing in doubles, he was disappointed but remained upbeat about what lay ahead.
“We did OK,” he said. “I could have definitely played better, but it was a good match.”
In previous years, Garcia wasn’t so intent on winning. This year, everything changed when he began to focus harder on becoming better on the tennis court, he said.
“I started to take it seriously,” he said. “When I started to get better, I wanted to get better and better. When I made varsity this year, that’s when it was like, ‘OK, I really need to try so I can get good.’ I wanted to move higher and higher on the ladder.”
Where the ladder will lead, he isn’t certain. Garcia, though, plans to keep swinging a racket, at least through his senior year.
“It keeps me active, and it’s something that I really like doing,” he said. “Hitting the ball really hard is fun.”
While playing against Aledo, Garcia received encouragement from family members who turn out regularly to cheer for him.
“Way to go, Nolan!” yelled older sister Emma Garcia, who graduated from Azle High in 2018.
Emma, who attends UNT in Denton, has been watching her brother play tennis since he was in junior high. She considers herself one of his biggest fans.
“I'm home from college now, so whenever I can, I always come and support him because I just love seeing how much he improves,” she said. “Just him growing up is really cool to see, especially in high school. I really love to watch him play.”
Their sister, Elli Garcia, is a senior at Azle and plays in the marching band along with Nolan. All three siblings wore the proud uniform of the Marching Green Pride, and they are bonded through blood, band and sports.
“As they have gotten older, we've all gotten a lot closer,” Emma said. “That’s been really nice.”
