Earning a spot on the varsity tennis roster was important to Azle High School student Nolan Garcia, now in his junior season, and he needed to become more serious about the sport to make the cut.

“The talent was always there,” said Hayden Huff, Azle’s head tennis coach. “I just didn’t feel he was really taking it very seriously last year. This year, he really wanted varsity and has been taking practice more seriously, and he has been very coachable. When you put those two things together, the sky is the limit.”

