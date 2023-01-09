Dalmatians are traditionally seen as the mascot of fire departments, but the Briar-Reno Fire Department has chosen a different pet – a smoky-colored cat.
The firefighting crew named the cat Church in reference to the nickname of the cat Winston Churchill in Stephen King’s book “Pet Sematary.”
Unlike Dalmatians, Church doesn’t answer the call of duty with the firefighters, but members of the crew say the cat serves an important role in the firehouse.
“It's kind of a morale booster,” Fire Chief Moses Druxman said. “The crews can play with the cat and talk about the cat, and it distracts them from stress. It distracts them from work, and it gives them something to kind of invest their time in that’s not so serious.”
The firefighters didn’t intentionally seek out a firehouse pet. Church showed up at the fire department on West Reno Road looking cold and malnourished. Firefighters started feeding the cat and developed affection for the animal.
“They asked me if they could keep it, and I said, ‘Well, if it makes you happy, keep it,’” Druxman said.
That was a few months ago. Now, Church is set up in the station’s truck bay with a bed, a collar and some toys that firefighters use to play with the cat. Firefighters take responsibility for feeding Church, cleaning his litterbox and paying for needed cat supplies and medical services out of their own pockets, Druxman said.
Druxman said Church is known to sit on top of the fire trucks, and firefighters take care in removing the cat before calls.
Church was curled up in his bed during the week before Christmas when the temperatures dipped below freezing. When approached by visitors, he stood up and greeted his guests. He didn’t seem to mind being held by firefighters.
Church remained calm when firefighter Trevor Gicklhorn and Lt. Chad Hanna left for a call. Gicklhorn said the cat is not usually frightened by loud noises in the station.
After coming back to the station, Hanna dangled a feather toy above Church’s head to engage him in play.
“I'm not a cat person, but Church is a pretty good cat,” Hanna said. “He's always there. Today was the first time we opened that door that he didn't greet us. And he was smart – it’s cold.”
Both Hanna and Gicklhorn described Church’s presence as soothing and mood-enhancing, especially when they’re not having a good day.
“It's kind of like a reset button,” Gicklhorn said. “You get off a bad call or something made you mad. You go out there, and (Church is) living his best life, and he's purring. He's a rag doll when you pick him up, so you pick him up and then he's all nice and warm. And you're just like, ‘OK, well, it's not bad.’”
Besides, if the Briar-Reno Fire Department ever has problems with mice, Church will hopefully answer the call of duty.
“I mean, there might have been (issues with mice), but we don’t have to worry about it no more,” Hanna said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.