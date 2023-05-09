AZ Rotary group photo.JPG

Pictured from left, are Rotary Club President and Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Matt Adams, Trevor Deel, Diana Collazo Garcia, Pella Lefever, Drew Dorris, Cameryn Hoskins and Principal Nate Driver.

 ZACH FREEMAN

Parents and Rotary Club members gathered to recognize and reward five Azle High School students for outstanding achievements across the board.

