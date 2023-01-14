IMG_3204.JPG

Azle City Hall

 Don Munsch

The Azle City Council will have four seats up for election in May, and one day next week is the first chance for people to file for one of the openings.

The mayor’s seat and places 3, 4 and 6 will be up for election. Filing begins Jan. 18 and ends Feb. 17. Election day is May 6.

