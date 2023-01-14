The Azle City Council will have four seats up for election in May, and one day next week is the first chance for people to file for one of the openings.
The mayor’s seat and places 3, 4 and 6 will be up for election. Filing begins Jan. 18 and ends Feb. 17. Election day is May 6.
In addition to Alan Brundrett holding the mayor’s seat, Place 3 is occupied by Stacy Peek, while places 4 and 6 are held by Randa Goode (mayor pro tem) and Brian Conner, respectively.
Brundrett, Peek and Goode told the News by email that they plan to run again.
Conner told the News by email he had not decided to run again, but said it was “likely.”
