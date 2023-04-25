Vet Science, Dairy Cattle and Entomology CDEs all prepare for competition

The Azle FFA saw three teams qualify for state after placing highly at their state contests. The Veterinary Science Career Development Event (CDE) placed sixth at Area, Dairy Cattle placed fifth and the Entomology team reigned as champions in first place. Among the teams were several high individual placements as well. On entomology, Drake Chavez, an Azle High School freshman, placed second high individual and Aspen Castaneta placed fifth. On dairy cattle, Cheyanne Redd, a sophomore, placed third high individual.

azlereporter@azlenews.net