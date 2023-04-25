Vet Science, Dairy Cattle and Entomology CDEs all prepare for competition
The Azle FFA saw three teams qualify for state after placing highly at their state contests. The Veterinary Science Career Development Event (CDE) placed sixth at Area, Dairy Cattle placed fifth and the Entomology team reigned as champions in first place. Among the teams were several high individual placements as well. On entomology, Drake Chavez, an Azle High School freshman, placed second high individual and Aspen Castaneta placed fifth. On dairy cattle, Cheyanne Redd, a sophomore, placed third high individual.
Dairy cattle began practicing as early as December for their first contest in January. The other teams began in early March.
“I’m really proud of the work they put in,” Teacher, Elizabeth Slough said. “They put a lot of work in, starting back in December, to get where they are now. It’s a really cool opportunity. These kids get to go all around the state, go to all the different universities and kind of see what those schools and tons have to offer and then ignite a passion.”
Over the course of their CDE seasons, these students have widened their technical skillset into new horizons.
“It gives you hands-on skills,” Sophomore vet science student Jocelyn Olund said. “It just really gives you experience if you plan on getting into that type of field…I want to go into a job working with horses so having the knowledge from [horse judging] and having the veterinary skills from my current team is definitely going to help me a lot in the long run.”
These CDEs test students’ ability to identify and grade specimens in their respective fields along with their knowledge and performance of the processes that these kinds of careers employ. For many, it is the first glimpse into the jobs that these students may do for the rest of their lives.
“The experience that I’ve gotten here while doing the CDE is really helping me prepare, learn leadership skills and lots of other valuable traits that’ll help me throughout my career,” Drake Chavez said.
Another entomology team member, Daniel Villa, wants to be a forensic entomologist.
Slough has seen these students blossom as responsible leaders in the short period they’ve been competing.
“Cheyanne stepped up and helped run practices. Drake made all the study material,” Slough said. “We’ve learned to be more responsible and to be on time,” said Cheyanne Redd. “Me last year compared to now, I’m a more responsible person all around.”
Though they’re a lot of hard work and hours, CDEs also give students the opportunity to have fun, travel, and bond.
“The rides there and back are the best memories that I have from FFA because they’re so fun and whether you’re studying, listening to music or just talking it’s so fun,” Redd said. “There’s a lot of team bonding because the team sits together and talks so you get to get closer to your team.”
