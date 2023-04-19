With the opening of a new resale store, Operation Texas Strong aims to better self-sustain
Operation Texas Strong is a Weatherford-based non-profit that gives RVs to homeless veterans. On Monday, March 10 Bobby and Peggy Crutsinger opened the Operation Texas Strong Complex resale store. “The money that’s made here helps us be sustainable for operation Texas Strong,” Bobby said. “It costs us a lot of money to move RVs, buy tires, and work on RVs. Now that I have an intake facility, I can take stuff to work on RVs as long as it’s not massive stuff.”
The store saw nine customers on its first day and received an entire trailer load of donations from one family. The early success the store has had is all due to hard work and a long time spent planning.
“A year and a half ago, we were trying to open a store in Weatherford,” said Bobby. “We had a little building, but we were using it just for the weekend sales and garage sales when we can. That helped start to fund the project. I’ve been looking for seven months until I found this building here. It’s cheap, reasonable and the landowners are awesome. We want to be able to grow bigger and go to other places and other towns and be able to help veterans there.”
The resale store is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 1507 Ranger Hwy, Weatherford, Texas, Building 103. It will soon begin to post items online as well. “We’re open to the public because if somebody needs something they can buy it cheap because the way everything is very expensive. I try to have nice stuff for people,” said Bobby.
The Crutsingers work to develop connections with providers of homeless and veteran services throughout North Texas to ensure that people can receive the support they need.
“The biggest thing we want people to understand is that everybody is loved and wanted,” said Bobby. “I had a single mom reach out to me, she has four kids, she’s sleeping in her van. We got her help, we found somebody that would help her. We’re building a network of people to be able to help one another no matter who you are… If I can’t help you, I’ll find somebody who can.”
One RV at a time, Operation Texas Strong is able to give homeless vets a new lease on life and open up a whole new world of opportunity. “We gave an RV to a veteran between Springtown and Azle in an RV park,” said Bobby. “He calls me once a week to let me know how he’s doing. He’s been in it for about three months now. The RV is in his name, and he tells me all the time, ‘I can’t believe I’m a homeowner now.’”
The Crutsingers are still planning and hope to build up to an even bigger and better operation in the near future. “I plan years ahead and you have to,” said Bobby. “The building I want is nine offices, three bays to take 18-wheeler loads, and 14 thousand square feet. The cost is close to $500,000 dollars. I want to be done with that in about a year, all paid for, debt-free.”
In the short time that Operation Texas Strong has been around, it has made amazing progress. “We’re a two-year nonprofit as of last month.” In the last year and four months they’ve been able to get 123 RVs to veterans. “We’ve got nine more RVs donated in just the last three days,” said Bobby. “If we can get 100 vets off the street per year, that’s our minimum,” said Peggy Crutsinger.
The Crutsingers recently received a phone call from a 76-year-old veteran living in Rio Vista who had received an RV from Operation Texas Strong in its early days. “He had been homeless for a while,” said Peggy. He was probably our 24th or 25th vet. He called us about a month ago. He was in tears as he was talking to me, he says he was doing great, he has a puppy now and he has his own place, he’s happy… That’s our whole goal to get them to feel the way that they do. You can have a million and one problems, but if you take care of homelessness, it brings a whole new light to them and it takes care of 100 other problems.”
For the time being, Operation Texas Strong needs donations and sponsors to continue operating. “We need more volunteers, we need more people helping, sponsorships, Honor Walls, any donations. I just can’t take beds or couches,” said Bobby. With veterans being the focus of Operation Texas Strong, the Crutsingers hope to soon be able plaster their walls with stories from veterans and their families. “I want letters from people talking about their loved ones who were in wars. Anything they want to write,” said Bobby.
The Crutsingers can be contacted through their number at (940) 452-6052 or email peggycrutsinger@rocketmail.com. Homeless vets in need of resources should reach out to (682) 803–8344. More information can be found at https://operationtexasstrong.com online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.