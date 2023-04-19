With the opening of a new resale store, Operation Texas Strong aims to better self-sustain

Operation Texas Strong is a Weatherford-based non-profit that gives RVs to homeless veterans. On Monday, March 10 Bobby and Peggy Crutsinger opened the Operation Texas Strong Complex resale store. “The money that’s made here helps us be sustainable for operation Texas Strong,” Bobby said. “It costs us a lot of money to move RVs, buy tires, and work on RVs. Now that I have an intake facility, I can take stuff to work on RVs as long as it’s not massive stuff.”

azlereporter@azlenews.net