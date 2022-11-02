combo vet feature 2 BW.tif

Freddie Williams takes a shower during his time in Vietnam.

 Courtesy Photo-Freddie Williams

Freddie Williams was only 18 years old when he felt the call to enlist in the Army — a decision that was largely influenced by his family.

Williams’ father, two uncles and older brother all served in the military, leaving Williams with a tough, yet noble path to follow.

Don@azlenews.net