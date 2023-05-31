Loved ones of Amber Linehan held small ceremony near the Well Burnett Road site of the accident.

On Friday, May 19 there was a memorial held for Amber Linehan-Lemke outside a Timberlake Estates home. Linehan-Lemke passed away after being struck by a drunk driver one year prior on a stretch road between the Timberlake Estates and Castle Hill neighborhoods. Linehan-Lemke had been walking down Wells Burnett Rd. on her 40th birthday when the accident occurred. The suspect, Ryan Collier, a 47-year-old Azle resident fled the scene without checking if Linehan-Lemke was okay. Heather Davey, who called the authorities during the initial incident allowed the friends and family of Linehan-Lemke to gather in and just outside her backyard for the memorial ceremony.

azlereporter@azlenews.net