Azle ISD Superintendent Todd Smith wants the community to know the AISD Long Range Facilities Planning Committee intends to take a thorough look at district needs in deciding what would be in the next bond issue.
Participants approach the matter in a certain manner – assessment of needs comes before deciding monetary considerations. The group’s next meeting is Oct. 24 at Azle High School. Meetings began in May and are scheduled to continue into the first part of 2023.
The district presented a two-proposition bond package last November, with one proposition passing and one failing. The approved proposition, costing $24 million, pays for cafeteria expansion, science labs renovation and expansion and welding shop instruction expansion. The failed measure, $25.8 million, would have paid for expanding and renovation of fine arts facilities, renovating and expanding locker rooms and expansion and better equipping of the athletic training areas, according to the AISD website.
“We get them together, meet for a handful of times, and then it’s always been kind of geared towards getting ready for a bond,” Smith said about the ongoing committee meetings. “Ultimately, that committee is still who would make the recommendations for the bond, but my direction now with the (committee) is taking a step back. Because some of the criticism is it’s kind of a rushed process and it’s a lot of information for a community to take in.”
He said these people are parents, grandparents and taxpayers, and they are looking for a recommendation for the district. He said he wants the committee to take a step back and examine the big picture of what they want Azle ISD to look like in the future.
“With that, I’m meaning what are we comfortable with our campus sizes being,” he said. “So, our elementary campuses, we’ve kind of been building our elementary campuses with a capacity of about 600. What are we comfortable with our high school? I think we’re a little soon to be talking about two high schools. But are we OK with going 6A? Are we going to say, we’re going to stop at a 5A? What number do we look at and say, we’re not doing anything more to that high school? Because we can continue to add on. I mean, we can have a high school of whatever size we want to have. Our capacity of the high school after all of bond is (finished), I think, around be 2,500. That reaches our capacity. Our high school is OK for our 10-year forecast.”
Larger picture considered, the committee – which consists of parents, teachers and staff, each of whom is an Azle ISD taxpayer – will decide what kind of programs, fine arts opportunities and course offerings the district would offer, and what kind of building arrangements those need. Plus, Smith said, committee members will explore whether grade configurations need to be changed to maximize buildings for more space. Additionally, what should the district look like in 10 years is something leaders need to consider and then how everything can be paid for.
Bond elections can be held in May and November, and Smith said he wants to ensure the process moves slowly. Reverberations from failed bond propositions concerning the stadium continue to linger in AISD, Smith said.
“I don’t want to continue to put something out for the sake of putting it out,” Smith said, explaining he wants the entire community involved in the process. But he also worries about waiting too long to address the district’s facility issues because the district has continued to play catch-up.
Smith said about 25 to 30 people attend the committee meetings, although the committee has more than 40 members. Smith appreciates the feedback that has come from the meetings thus far. The last part of a meeting includes a tour of the campus.
Another committee meeting at the high school will be in November. The first meeting at AHS will focus on CTE programs and fine arts and the second meeting will center on athletics.
Latest Stories
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.