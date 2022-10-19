Azle ISD.jpg

Azle ISD Superintendent Todd Smith wants the community to know the AISD Long Range Facilities Planning Committee intends to take a thorough look at district needs in deciding what would be in the next bond issue.

Participants approach the matter in a certain manner – assessment of needs comes before deciding monetary considerations. The group’s next meeting is Oct. 24 at Azle High School. Meetings began in May and are scheduled to continue into the first part of 2023.

