Jessica McKinney| tri-county reporter

Eva Solorzano.

Vielka Gonzales.

Kameron Weger.

Jose Neri.

AZLE – Four high achieving Azle students were recently recognized as students of the month at a Sept. 7 Rotary Club meeting.

Eva Solorzano, who is ranked seventh in her class is the daughter of Lauren Solorzano and is interested in attending the University of Texas or University of North Texas for pre-med. Eva has maintained A+ grades for the past three years of classes and considerers herself outgoing, patient and hardworking. Two of her favorite teachers are Mrs. Bradshaw and Mrs. Reasoner. She is very involved in extracurricular activities, being the AP Ambassador Secretary, a section leader in band and a member of StuCo, Interact and NHS. She loves to read, as well as practice the piano and guitar.