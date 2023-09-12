AZLE – Four high achieving Azle students were recently recognized as students of the month at a Sept. 7 Rotary Club meeting.
Eva Solorzano, who is ranked seventh in her class is the daughter of Lauren Solorzano and is interested in attending the University of Texas or University of North Texas for pre-med. Eva has maintained A+ grades for the past three years of classes and considerers herself outgoing, patient and hardworking. Two of her favorite teachers are Mrs. Bradshaw and Mrs. Reasoner. She is very involved in extracurricular activities, being the AP Ambassador Secretary, a section leader in band and a member of StuCo, Interact and NHS. She loves to read, as well as practice the piano and guitar.
Vielka Gonzales is ranked ninth in her class and is the daughter of Evangelina Briones. She’s interested in attending Texas Christian University or the University of Texas. She hopes to one day be a pediatrician or forensic pathologist. Vielka is proud of having maintained A Honor Roll throughout high school honors classes and making varsity basketball. Ms. Bradshaw and Ms. Reasoner are two of her favorite teachers. She is captain of the rowdies and has received the All-Year Academic Award for four years in a row. Vielka describes herself as a kind and friendly extrovert.
Kameron Weger ranks 12th in his class and is the son of William and Brenda Norman. He has been accepted to Tarleton but has not decided on a university. Weger hasn’t missed a day of school in 13 years, has never made below a 91 and is the Drama Club President. He considers himself caring, faithful and confident. Weger is very experienced in the arts, having won three talent shows with his singing and was voted best lead actor at AHS in his junior year. Some of his favorite teachers are Mr. McCartney and Ms. Marlett.
Jose Neri is ranked 17th in his class and is the son of Jose Reyes Neri Sr. and Veronica Morales. He hopes to attend Oklahoma State University or Baylor. He is interested in a career in business, finance, or real estate. Neri describes himself as respectful, dedicated, and diligent. Two of his favorite teachers are Mr. Boenisch and Ms. Reasoner. He is a treasurer for the NHS and is also in the Interact Club where he delivers food and supplies to the elderly. He is avid at attending church and is a leader in his youth group.
