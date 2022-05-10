Both of Azle’s jazz bands – Jazz 1 and Jazz 2 – earned second place finishes on April 28 at the Tarleton State University Jazz Festival in Stephenville.

Each group performed three pieces of music.

The Forte Junior High jazz band finished in fourth place in its division.

“We are so proud of our students and their accomplishments,” said band director Aaron Martin. “Our high school jazz bands rehearse only one day after school each week and were able to compete well against groups that rehearse every day in class. It is a testament to their dedication and excitement about music.”

The groups will play more music at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Forte Junior High.

“We will have a jazz band concert with all of our district jazz bands in one place,” Martin said.

Friday’s show will include a spaghetti dinner for a $7 donation.

“We would love to see a full house on Friday,” Martin said.