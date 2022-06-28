Jackson Shew of Azle BSA Troop 243 completed an Eagle Scout project on June 23 at Silver Creek Elementary.

The project involved laying down artificial turf at the elementary school playground, which will allow students to have outdoor recess even after it rains.

“I went to Silver Creek as a little kid,” Jackson said. “I wanted to do something local (for the project), so I reached out to the principal and asked what kinds of things they might need, and she suggested AstroTurf.”

The reason AstroTurf would benefit the students at SCE is because, when it rains, the playground area is too muddy to play on during recess, so the kids have to stay inside.

By adding an area of fake turf just outside of the gym, students will be able to play outside in that area during recess.

Jackson and fellow scouts worked on preparing the ground and laying the turf for three days starting on June 21.

The turf was donated by Paragon Sports Constructors.

Jackson is an Azle High School student and will be entering his sophomore year this fall.

He has two more badges to go in order to attain his Eagle Scout rank: the physical fitness badge and the cooking badge.

When asked why achieving this rank is important to him, Jackson said, “Personally, getting Eagle Scout opens a whole lot of doors. It looks really good on applications and resumes, and for scholarships.”