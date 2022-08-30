The Fall Trash Bash for Eagle Mountain Lake is set for Sept. 17, and there’s still time to sign up as a volunteer.

Every year, Tarrant Regional Water District hosts a spring and fall Trash Bash, cleaning up refuse from the areas near Tarrant area waterways, including Eagle Mountain Lake and Trinity River. There will also be a cleanup at Lake Bridgeport on Sept. 10 and Cedar Creek Lake on Sept. 24.

“Trash Bash is important to TRWD because it promotes environmental stewardship and unites the communities that surround its waterways,” said Tina Nikolic, recreation program coordinator for TRWD.

“People get instant gratification when they participate in Trash Bash knowing they did something good for things that directly impact them.”

Nikolic also said that removing litter not only helps with the unsightly mess, but it also helps with water quality and the overall health of our waterways.

“These waterways not only provide a source of drinking water, but they give us the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and have active lifestyles.”

In 2021, approximately 4,000 volunteers signed up for the eight Trinity River locations as well as Marine Creek Lake, collecting around nine tons (18,000 pounds) of trash. For the Eagle Mountain Lake cleanup last year, there were 500 volunteers that collected nearly a ton (2,000 pounds) of trash.

This year, the event organizers announced that they would be bringing back the traditional Trash Bash After Party, where volunteers get together for free food and fun after they spend the morning cleaning up.

“The return of the after party is a way that cleanup participants can come together and celebrate their commitment and accomplishments,” Nikolic said.

“When you see a mass of people who care, it’s contagious. Suddenly you want to do more, and we see an influx of people requesting information about other ways to get involved.”

This year, the after party for the Eagle Mountain Lake volunteers is scheduled to be at Twin Points Park at 10200 Ten Mile Bridge Road in Fort Worth.

Cleanup begins at 8 a.m. and the After Party is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The celebration will include entertainment by 95.9 The Ranch, a TRWD hydration station, water slides and face painting, treats by Kona Ice, giveaways and food provided by the Eagle Mountain Fire Department.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit https://www.trwd.com/trashbash/.