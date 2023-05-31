President Karen Ogea and EMPHC staff speak on the purpose and journey of the center.
On Aug. 3, Eagle Mountain Pregnancy Help Center will hold the Embrace Life Benefit Gala. Started in 1997 by a local Azle couple, the EMPHC offers services and resources to pregnant women in the Azle area.
“We strive to represent Jesus Christ in all that we do,” President Karen Ogea said. “Our mission includes helping clients to recognize their own personal needs, providing education in discipleship, parenting skills, marriage helps, lifestyle skills, and the importance of surrounding oneself with others who are beneficial to their growth. Our services include pregnancy testing and referrals, in addition to lay counseling and Bible studies.”
Ogea was introduced to EMPHC at the Azle Sting Fling in 2018. She then became a volunteer and teacher at the center until she was nominated to its Board of Directors in 2020.
“As a volunteer President of the Board of Directors, I realize the responsibility to serve this ministry is great and vast,” Ogea said. “We must steward all that God gives us and all those He sends to us for help. If asked what I love best about what I am doing, it is simply to visit the center and observe the lives that continue to be affected, and the parents who express to our staff that their lives now have hope since coming to the center. Hearing them freely express how they are different than when they first came, and how our services have benefited them, is truly the most vital aspect of this ministry. Seeing the trust that our staff has developed with our clients over time has affected me deeply.”
The EMPHC and the number of people touched by their services has been growing now more than ever.
“Since the Roe V Wade decision of 2022, the number of clients served is growing monthly,” Ogea said. “Our staff often remains at the center after hours as they strive to meet the needs of all those in need. Our clients are primarily from the Azle, Springtown, Saginaw, White Settlement, and Sansom Park areas, with others coming from farther. Because we are a Christian ministry and not a state facility, we are able to offer life-changing resources to them that are impactful toward genuine and long-term stability.”
Making this impact on women every day has changed the lives of staff and volunteers.
“I never leave the center the same,” Ogea said. “Because we hear regularly from clients who have been impacted by the ministry here, we are regularly challenged to keep our faith intact, to keep persevering, to keep Christ at the forefront of who we are and why we do what we do. The client stories of where they came from and where they are now headed are nothing short of overwhelming. I am personally impacted every time I watch the staff and clients interact.”
“We don’t just bring them in here and send them away; we’re very passionate… I really love what I do,” office assistant, Ginger Thomas said. “We want to break cycles and strive for better outcomes for the parents and the kids, that’s what we’re working towards here,” Director Joanne Stull added.
Without the help of sponsors, donations, and events like their Aug. 3 Gala, the EMPHC would not be able to provide their resources and services.
“As a non-profit, donor-funded ministry, we solely rely on the help and generosity of the entire area to sustain the continued growth that we are experiencing,” Ogea said. “We ask for help. We need the help, and we want to make it easy for donors to contribute. Currently, donors can visit emphc.org and visit the GIVE page.”
The EMPHC also has a page on their website where you can purchase tickets for the Gala, become a Gala sponsor or donate. Donor checks can be mailed to P. O. Box 929, Azle, TX 76098 and more information can be found by emailing help@emphc.org.
“We send a resounding shoutout to the staff whose steadfastness in helping others grows ever stronger,” Ogea said. “We are always grateful for the support of area church bodies and area ministries, in addition to various individuals whose love for life is passionate. Naturally, our founders, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Hopkins, are most certainly our biggest fans!”
Ogea and other EMPHC staff anticipate sharing their stories and mission with the Azle community this August.
“I believe our community loves life, especially innocent life, and will be deeply moved at the Gala while seeing the faces and hearing the stories of a few of our clients,” Ogea said. “We work from months to years with families to bring about trust and longevity in their lives. The needs of our clients and staff are growing monthly, and our financial and volunteer needs are growing with them. Our hope is that each Gala guest will hear and see the heart of this ministry in a way that compels them to pray for us and embrace us now and in an ongoing manner.”
