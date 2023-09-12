Eagle Crest Villa to hold classes for seniors
The assisted living facility plans on covering a wide range of subjects affecting the lives of seniors
zach freeman
AZLE – Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? At a recent Azle Chamber of Commerce luncheon, staff representing the Eagle Crest Villa Senior Living facility announced plans to hold classes touching on a wide range of subjects that their residents and other prospective residents often face.
“After working here at Eagle Crest for over a year, I’ve heard countless stories from our residents,” Assistant Director Ashley Sands of Eagle Crest Villa said. “Some heartfelt stories from their lives, but also trials they’ve faced regarding our constantly changing economy, laws and society. Several have faced very similar obstacles in their day-to-day living. So, we decided to start a series of classes that are completely free in order to help educate the elderly on the most important challenges that they face today.”
Eagle Crest hopes to help its residents and others in the community in dealing with many of the obstacles that people their age may encounter.
“Our first class will cover the overwhelming task of Economizing their Estate when the time comes to make the choice, for various reasons, to move into their next residence, whether that is a nursing home, independent/assisted living, etc,” Sands said. “We’ll cover how to find an agent that's right for them, efficient steps to take to organize their belongings in preparation for the transition, industry secrets to get the most out of selling, and more. Our guest speaker is Angie Marshall-Mishio, realtor, of Trinity Premier Properties from right here in Azle and a fellow Azle Chamber Ambassador.”
The senior living community plans to hold these events every two months. So far, the villa has scheduled classes through May. Future events will cover; “Preventing Identity theft & Falling victim to Scams”, “Estate Planning (POAs, wills, advanced directives, etc.)”, “Bone health & Meal Planning”, “Summer Safety & Emergency Preparedness.”
“I am so honored to be participating in the first financial planning workshop for seniors,” Angie Marshall said. “This is an empowering step toward securing their retirement, ensuring they don't have to worry about any unnecessary financial burdens. They deserve to enjoy their golden years!”
The class will be held Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Eagle Crest dining room, on 113 Denver Trail in Azle. There will be refreshments served and an opportunity to chat with professionals one-on-one. Call 817-444-3249 or email info@eaglecrestvilla.com with any questions.
