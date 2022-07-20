Nate Driver decided in college that he wanted to be an educator.

He said he wanted to become an educator after Bible study, lots of prayer and feeling a pull to go into education.

“It’s a calling, it’s a passion for me, and this is where I feel like God’s always wanted me to be, is to be making an influence on students’ lives, and so that’s what I continue to do,” he said.

Driver starts as the new principal at Azle High School this year after serving as an academic assistant principal at Saginaw High School in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. He replaces Randy Cobb, who had been AHS principal for six years.

A meet-and-greet for Driver will be 5-6 p.m. July 27 at the Azle High School commons. Classes for the 2022-23 school year begin Aug. 17.

“It’s humbling,” Driver said about being principal at AHS, adding he is “super-excited,” too. “It’s a big role and I have a lot of responsibility to lead a campus of 2,000-plus people and knowing that I’ve got to be the one who communicates the expectations and what our goals are moving forward.

“First and foremost, the thing we’re going to focus on is the safety and security of the school building,” he said. “That is paramount this day and age and what we’ve dealt with across the state this summer. Just thinking about that – that’s a huge responsibility to be thinking about. These parents entrust us with their kids, and our goal is to make sure that they have a safe environment – physically and emotionally, each and every day.”

Driver said the community and sense of pride attracted him to the AHS principal job. He started June 6, and since he began, he has met people as he has been out and about. The community has been “very welcoming,” and he looks forward to meeting more people.

“It’s just always been appealing to have a community with a one-high school town where there’s a big sense of pride and tradition,” he said, referring to what he liked about the job. “I’m excited to be a part of that community and to be a part of this team. I feel like I am here to serve and be a part of the team.”

He describes his leadership as being the servant-leader style, explaining one goal he has is to lead by example, and he desires to be the instructional leader and the relational person with the students and staff.

“That’s what I’ll be expecting from the assistant principals as well, that we’re out and in classrooms and with the kids and with the teachers as much as possible,” he said. Driver said his wife and children are as much a part of the school as he is. Driver and his wife, Shelby, have three children: Brady, 11; Madelyn, 8; and Grace, 5.

Driver said he will have an open-door policy for students. He wants a positive learning environment and said he knows he will need time to build trust and relationships for the kind of culture and atmosphere that the school wants. The goal is to get kids connected somewhere to the campus.

Moving up the career ladder

Driver was born in Fort Worth, grew up in North Richland Hills and attended Birdville ISD schools, including Richland High School, where he graduated in 2002. At RHS, he played sub-varsity basketball, varsity soccer and participated in the spirit group Johnny Rebs and was mascot for the group for a couple of years.

After high school, he attended Tarrant County College (Northeast campus) for two years and then transferred to the University of North Texas, where he earned his degree in kinesiology. He earned his master’s degree from West Texas A&M University.

He has been in public education for 14 years, with six years in campus administration. Driver has served as an assistant principal at both the middle and high school levels. Prior to entering administration, he taught math and coached middle school sports. His previous stops have included Carroll and Birdville ISDs in addition to Eagle Mountain-Saginaw. He had been at Saginaw High School for the last six years.

Learning the tools of the trade

At SHS, he learned in his job to build relationships with kids and families. He also learned how to implement systems and processes in how a school functions.

“I learned a lot these last couple of years on how to build a master schedule for a high school,” he said, describing that schedule is a “huge puzzle every single year” and is ever-changing. He learned all the ins and outs on how a school operates at a high level, and he learned from “some really great mentors on what those things are and how we can be highly functioning in what we do.”

Driver has spent his time this summer hiring and interviewing people to ensure the school is fully staffed for the year.

“That’s probably goal number one in the summer, especially with kind of the climate out there in education, with the teacher shortage,” he said.

He also has worked on the master schedule, which details balancing class sizes and determining which teachers will instruct certain classes. Plus, he has been planning professional development for when teachers arrive or return to campus.

Concerning people in his life who inspired him in his career, Driver said an aunt who was a middle school and high school teacher and a teacher from high school were instrumental in his vocation. Kathy Hudson, a longtime coach at RHS and Driver’s senior English teacher, helped inspire him. Hudson served as a Fellowship of Christian Athletes sponsor.

“I don’t remember everything that she taught me in the classroom, but I remember her because of the relationship I had with her,” he said. Hudson has retired from teaching.

Away from school, Driver, who serves as a board member for the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, said he and his wife enjoy spending time watching their kids play sports. Driver said she is a “very competitive” person who likes to play sports and various games, such as board games and cornhole.