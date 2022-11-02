Azle ISD board members gave their blessing for a purchase of a new security system that will help staffers through the wearing of a device to immediately alert leaders on campus in case of an emergency.
The district will contract with Centegix for the acquisition of the CrisisAlert device and system that allows individuals to send a signal through a click that can reduce incident response time. The device is wearable and easy to use, and it requires no wifi or cell service and offers room level location accuracy. Classrooms would be equipped with strobe lights and auditory cues would be integrated into the intercom system. Instructions for staffers would be displayed on computer and mobile devices.
The badge offers two types of alerts – one for staff alerts and one for a campus-wide alert (lockdown). The staff alerts would be centered on such matters as medical emergencies, fights between students and other events on campus. When a lockdown occurs, everyone on campus will know, and instructions are given to teachers and staffers on what they should do, such as locking the door and turning off lights.
At the Oct. 17 meeting, Heather Connelly, regional vice president at Centegix, talked to the board about her company’s product. Before she spoke, Azle Police Department Chief Darren Brockway said safety and security are always fluid in their dynamic, that police are always looking for something that will enhance current safety practices and protocols.
“We came across a product that we were all interested in,” he said. “There was a presentation done (here) earlier in the month, and what I like about this is it’s accurate, but it’s the simplicity of it. In an emergency, you need simplicity, and I think it checks all those boxes.”
Connelly conducted a presentation in the district a few weeks ago to discuss CrisisAlert, and it’s a program that is used in about 30 states and has been implemented in 10 school districts in Texas. Connelly showed slides that illustrated in detail the program’s components. The first part of the program examined some findings in a report from the state House of Representatives that showed shortcomings from a security and safety perspective regarding the Uvalde shooting, including how not all teachers received timely notice of the lockdown at Robb Elementary. Connelly said her company’s product tries to prevent the shooting incident in Uvalde from happening again.
“What can we do to get communication out to our teachers, students and staff in a timely matter to save more lives? So, what’s why we’re here tonight,” she said.
Connelly said the CrisisAlert system was developed after the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting in 2018. The Parkland shooting had similarities to the Uvalde shooting in that the response time was slow and police didn’t enter the building fast enough, Connelly said. Seventeen people were killed in the Parkland shooting, while 21 people perished in the Uvalde massacre.
Centegix wanted to create something that could help response time and that could help communication among staffers in a crisis situation, when there was a problem on campus and help was needed. Wi-Fi and cell service are not perfect in every school building, so that was part of other inspiration to invent a product to alert someone and summon help. Plus, the CrisisAlert product does not require an app, and it can help find an individual in a room, not just the room itself. The CrisisAlert system integrates with a local 911 dispatch centers and police will know from the dispatcher on how to proceed into the building and which room to enter.
The product can be used every day and not just for a crisis situation and can be used outside the school building itself, that it can cover outdoor features, such as the football field, playgrounds and parking lots.
No hard wiring is needed for this product – strobe lights are attached to ceilings with magnets – and Centegix installs, monitors and maintains all hardware. The company also replaces any defective equipment during the lifetime of the contract; software monitors the equipment and can alert the campus if something happens and needs replacement.
Data collection on safety also is facilitated through this product, and can include, for instance, trends on campus, such as fights. Substitute teachers will be given badges for their classrooms when they enter the campus.
Brockway likes the CrisisAlert system because the badge is with someone at all times, classrooms can contact the office, the system is easy to use and it corresponds with the district’s standard response protocol. Azle Superintendent Todd Smith said this system will not replace any existing protocols, that this system merely goes with what the district uses now.
Matt Adams, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said the system would be purchased in a three-year contract. The system would be brought back to this month’s meeting for board approval. Per campus cost would be $8,000 per year and pre-K center and the administration building would be $4,000. Once approved, the system could be installed in six to eight weeks, Adams said. There would be upfront and installation costs. The total amount would be roughly $84,000 a year, he said.
