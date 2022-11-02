Azle ISD.jpg

Azle ISD board members gave their blessing for a purchase of a new security system that will help staffers through the wearing of a device to immediately alert leaders on campus in case of an emergency.

The district will contract with Centegix for the acquisition of the CrisisAlert device and system that allows individuals to send a signal through a click that can reduce incident response time. The device is wearable and easy to use, and it requires no wifi or cell service and offers room level location accuracy. Classrooms would be equipped with strobe lights and auditory cues would be integrated into the intercom system. Instructions for staffers would be displayed on computer and mobile devices.

Don@azlenews.net