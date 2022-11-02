AISD Committee meeting-4.JPG

Long Ranga Facilities Planning Committee members tour the auto shop at the high school.

 Don Munsch

Members of the Azle ISD Long Range Facilities Planning Committee are forming opinions about what a new school bond should look like in the future in the school district.

Several members of the committee were randomly selected and contacted by email by the News to share for their views about a new bond. The News received a couple of responses. Both local residents and district staffers belong to the committee.

