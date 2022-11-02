Members of the Azle ISD Long Range Facilities Planning Committee are forming opinions about what a new school bond should look like in the future in the school district.
Several members of the committee were randomly selected and contacted by email by the News to share for their views about a new bond. The News received a couple of responses. Both local residents and district staffers belong to the committee.
Committee member Tony Haas said he would like the district to take a long-term approach for future facility needs.
“Because of expected growth, we are going to be out of capacity at our intermediate schools around 2026, the high school level around 2028 and junior high level around 2030,” Haas said in an email. “Does that mean new classrooms at existing campuses or adding new campuses? It’s probably the latter. On top of that, we have a few aging campus buildings and facilities. The district has done a great job modifying, remodeling and repurposing our older facilities. Thank goodness, our past district leaders built great, long-lasting buildings.”
However, at some point, Haas said, AISD will need to replace them with buildings that are more efficient, safer and better able to serve AISD student and staff communities.
“I don’t think that necessarily needs to happen in the next 5 to 10 years, but it’s definitely going to be needed in the next 10 to 20 years,” he said.
Haas added that of more immediate concern, “because Azle has awesome, well-rounded students, we have a large percentage of students that participate in extracurricular opportunities, whether that’s fine arts, athletics, student government and even competitive academics. In certain cases, we have just outgrown our facilities to adequately support these programs, and our expected growth is going to put even more stress on current facilities.
“Obviously, it would be difficult to upgrade everything at once in light of our upcoming campus requirements,” he said.
He hopes that the process over the next few months will help the district determine the best, smartest way to incrementally address these needs while financially planning for the future classroom capacity required in the next 10-plus years.
Committee member Gretchen Clark said although there were propositions in the last two bond elections that didn’t pass at the ballot box, she thinks it’s important to remember the big wins for some of the district campuses, particularly in the elementary grade levels.
“Both cycles consisted of passing props to alleviate overcrowding and prepare for continued growth at our elementary campuses,” she said. “While there were a handful of items passed at the upper grade levels, many needs remain and continue to compound, particularly when considering the projected trajectory of growth within the district’s footprint. Azle Junior High is a concern to me. It’s aging, difficult to navigate with multiple levels and outdoor corridors, and the very things that make it difficult to navigate also make it challenging to secure.”
She said a “hot take” that came up frequently in both of the bond election cycles was “build a new high school.”
“I’m not there yet on this idea, mostly because the demographic data that’s been presented to the committee thus far hasn’t supported the need for a second high school in the 10-years projections,” she said. “As a parent and a taxpayer, it’s important to me that these asks make sense and represent the thoughtful use of funds. I’m personally just not there yet on the idea of a brand-new high school, though there are definitely some additional improvements, expansions and updates to make at AHS. Though the November 2021 bond provided for some of the most critical expansion at the high school, there are many needs that still remain.”
Clark said she has been involved in this process for about two years and has seen different iterations of this planning committee process.
“The district’s approach this year has been very comfortable and thoughtful,” she said. “With the meetings rotating to different campuses each month, we’ve had the opportunity to tour campuses and hear directly from some of the leaders and faculty at those campuses about their experience and perspective related to the learning environment. This feedback has been particularly impactful to me, as these are the people in the trenches every day, doing the work in these spaces. It’s meaningful to hear how the community can best support the important work of our district’s educators.”
Clark also said she has never been one to shy away from changing her mind, “particularly in the face of new, compelling evidence or information.”
“What’s most important to me as a member of this committee is to get it right for our community,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed the diversity of thought and dialogue from the newer members of the committee. It seems like we’ve particularly ramped up the inclusion of parents with younger kids, which has been an important voice that needed to be amplified. Overall, the pace of the process feels right, the participation feels right, and I think we’re setting the groundwork to glean important perspective as we continue to explore the growing needs of the district.”
