A developer who sought to put 56 homes in the northwest part of Azle formally withdrew his application for a zoning change on the property, patrons and Azle City Councilmembers learned at the Azle City Council meeting last week.

Azle Mayor Alan Brundrett made the announcement at the June 21 council meeting. Roger McInnis of Gray Interests LLC in Dallas is the developer, and he had previously submitted a Planned Development zoning change request for this property, which consisted of 62 residential lots on 22 acres. The request was to change the zoning from Single-Family One to Planned Development. That request was recommended for approval by the Planning & Zoning Commission on April 21. But the application was later withdrawn by the developer before council could take any action on the case at its meeting May 17.

McInnis had resubmitted his application for a 56-lot development on 21 acres, and a public hearing was to be held June 21 before Brundrett announced the withdrawing of the application.

In a May 16 letter to David Hawkins, director of planning and development for the city, McInnis outlined his resubmitted plans, explaining Noble Woods development would contain more than “6.3 acres of open space and tree preservation area. The lots have been planned in a way to maximize the preservation of existing trees while still averaging over 9,200 sf in area. A Noble Woods Tree Preservation Plan has been included to demonstrate the development fully meets the intent of the city’s Tree Preservation Ordinance. A tree survey will be prepared with the preliminary plat submittal as provided for in the ordinance.” In the letter, he had anticipated the request being considered at the June 21 meeting.

In an email, City Manager Tom Muir said the applicant has “indicated he is still working on the development” and that McInnis will have to decide his next move at this point.

“There has not been a new development application received yet by the City for this property,” Hawkins said in an email. “We have not received word yet on whether there will be a new one or something different.”

The development has drawn detractors, who have criticized it for a number of reasons, including traffic increases.

Also at the June 21 meeting, council approved Cynthia Barrios to be a member of the P&Z Commission. Kenny Caswell recently resigned from the Place 5 position. Councilmembers questioned Barrios on her candidacy, including whether she would ever vote for a Planned Development. She was open to it, based on the area, topography and infrastructure, among other factors.

“On a case-by-case basis,” she said, explaining her thinking and saying she is not opposed to growth. Barrios also discussed the preparations for taking a P&Z seat, learning about issues facing commissioners, and said she will consider development based on how it benefits Azle.

“That’s really my starting point,” she said.

Brundrett said during his questioning that he thought Planned Developments were best for the city, because it gives the city the opportunity to conduct give and take with the developer on a number of factors, such as infrastructure and housing specifications. He advised her that her opinions as a P&Z Commissioner will be limited in public because she will be representing the city.

Also on June 21, the council received an annual drinking water quality report from 2021, which, among other data, showed the city on average consumed 1.8 million gallons of water per day, which equates to 647 million gallons drawn from Eagle Mountain Lake this year. Water Plant Superintendent Brad Geary gave the report, and a public hearing was held. No one from the public spoke during the hearing.

Among other developments at the meeting, council approved repealing the statutory maximum contribution rate associated with the city’s employee retirement benefit plan with the Texas Municipal Retirement System. City staff received notification from TMRS that the retirement portion of the monthly contribution rate that will become effective on January 1, 2023, would be 12.82%, and that percentage exceeds the statutory maximum contribution rate, which for the city is 12.5%.

With the council’s approval, the city removed the statutory maximum of 12.5%, allowing the city to fund its TMRS account at the actuarially determined rate of 13.09% and avoid the elimination of the plan enhancements previously adopted by the city. In addition to the lost benefit enhancements, funding the city’s plan at the statutory maximum of 12.5% could lead to an increase in the city’s unfunded actuarial liability and a deterioration of the city’s funding ratio of the plan.

Employees contribute 6% of their monthly income to the plan and the city matches that contribution at a rate of 2 to 1. In addition to retirement contributions, the city has chosen to enhance its plan by adopting supplemental death benefits, cost of living adjustments for retirees and Updated Service Credit, which is a special feature of the plan that can enhance the monthly payment an employee receives in retirement.