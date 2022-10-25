A recently retired Haltom City police officer lost his life Sunday in a structure fire at his home in Deer Ridge Estates, south of Azle.
While the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not officially confirmed his identity, a post on the Haltom City Police Department’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon announced it was Cpl. Tony Miller, 62, who died in the fire.
Parker County Fire Marshal Sean Hughes said the initial call was dispatched about 10:20 a.m. Sunday. When the first fire agencies arrived at the scene, the structure was already “well-involved” with fire, and very windy conditions contributed to the spread and intensity of the flames, Hughes added.
“Upon arrival and after making entry into the structure, fire crews located a victim, whose body was later transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification,” Hughes explained. “The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.”
Miller’s wife was at home at the time of the fire but was able to escape without injury, Hughes said. The home was declared a total loss.
According to Parker County ESD #1 Assistant Fire Chief David Pruitt, the first alarm assignment sent Silver Creek Fire Station’s Engine 54 and Tanker 54, Aledo Fire Station’s Engine 34 and Tanker 34, Springtown Fire Station’s Engine 51 and Battalion 101 responding to the scene.
“Due to 20- to 25 mile-per-hour winds, the fire was already into the attic when they arrived, so the Battalion upgraded the fire to a second alarm,” Pruitt explained.
Azle Fire Department’s Engine 52 and Chief 252, Tanker 48 from Springtown’s Fire Station and Rescue 34 out of Aledo Fire Station responded to the second alarm call.
According to the Haltom City Police Department’s post, Cpl. Miller joined the department in 1997 and retired after serving for 25 years. He began as a patrol officer and was later assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective. After promotion to the rank of corporal, Miller was assigned to Street Crimes, an extension of CID, as well as S.W.A.T. and was a S.W.A.T. sniper. He was also a firearms instructor for the department for many years.
“Tony was an expert marksman, competition shooter, and loved all things related to firearms. After his retirement, Tony decided retirement life was not for him, so he came back and accepted a job as a property technician. His smile, laughter and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten,” the post says. It also asks for prayers for Cpl. Miller’s family, loved ones, friends and fellow officers as they mourn his devastating loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.