Monday’s generous rains came a day too late to help firefighters battle a blaze that took the life of a recently retired Haltom City police corporal. The cause of the fire, at a home in Deer Ridge Estates Sunday morning, remains under investigation.

A recently retired Haltom City police officer lost his life Sunday in a structure fire at his home in Deer Ridge Estates, south of Azle.

While the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not officially confirmed his identity, a post on the Haltom City Police Department’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon announced it was Cpl. Tony Miller, 62, who died in the fire.

