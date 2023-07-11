alternative deer pic.JPG

Azle city services describe ways to deal with deceased deer on private property

Recently, the question of what to do with deceased wildlife on private property sprang up on the All About Azle Facebook page after a resident made a post asking what to do about a deer that had died in their backyard. Though the post has since been deleted, commenters offered a wide range of possible solutions including calling The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Boyd, Texas. Though one major point of contention was over whether Texas Game Wardens would be able to remove the carcass. Jesse Oetgen, a Technical Guidance Biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was able to clarify and provide further guidance on this issue.

azlereporter@azlenews.net