Azle city services describe ways to deal with deceased deer on private property
Recently, the question of what to do with deceased wildlife on private property sprang up on the All About Azle Facebook page after a resident made a post asking what to do about a deer that had died in their backyard. Though the post has since been deleted, commenters offered a wide range of possible solutions including calling The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Boyd, Texas. Though one major point of contention was over whether Texas Game Wardens would be able to remove the carcass. Jesse Oetgen, a Technical Guidance Biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was able to clarify and provide further guidance on this issue.
“Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists and Texas Game Wardens do not typically remove deer in urban areas due to disease containment measures and limited manpower,” Oetgen said. “In Texas urban areas, white-tailed deer commonly wander into roadways and become injured from passing vehicles. These deer may die immediately, or they may roam around until they succumb to their injuries. Unfortunately, these deer sometimes die in non-ideal locations such as parks, residential yards and on roadways. In many cases, the local city or county will have plans in place for residents who have dead deer in their yards and can possibly assist with removing and properly disposing of the carcass.”
While the city can assist in many instances, the manpower required to remove dead deer from a residence also presents an obstacle for city of Azle employees.
“Deceased deer on private property can be tricky and just like utilities, we can provide service up to a certain point,” Supervisor Jessie Williams of Azle Animal Control said. “They are often more difficult to remove for multiple reasons. The biggest reason is the risk of injury to our staff. Adult deer can weigh between 100-200 pounds, and they are usually in places that are difficult to access with our truck. We do not have a four-wheel drive truck so taking it off the roadway is not an option for us. Another reason is that we simply do not have enough manpower. Several calls for deceased deer took three to four people to remove. Which meant that we would have to close the shelter and/or call other departments to spare workers to help with the removal.”
If possible and safe, Williams advises residents to move carcasses to the side of the nearest road in order to receive assistance.
“If they can get it to the roadway, we will get it for them,” Williams said. “Even though it isn’t a city of Azle ordinance, written policy, or a state law that we must adhere to, we will pick up the deceased animal if it is along their driveway or by the street. Dead animals on 199/730 will be picked up by TXDOT and anything in the lake or water canals will be picked up by TRWD.”
Some private companies, like Critter Control of Greater Fort Worth, can also retrieve dead deer and other animals in instances where city or state services cannot and when all else fails, some chemicals can be used to help cover the scent of the animal as it naturally decays.
