It’s every parent’s nightmare, to hear from your children’s school that there was an incident involving a firearm. It conjures terror that springs into their minds and triggers all kinds of images and inferences. This is the maelstrom of thoughts and emotions that parents of Azle Jr. High School students started their day with.
Tuesday morning, a mass email was sent out to all parents and guardians of the Junior High School explaining that earlier in the morning a rumor had been spreading that a student had brought a firearm to the campus. The rumor turned out to be a fabrication. The lie was started by another unnamed student on the campus, who was taken into custody by Azle police. The exact reason for the student starting the rumor is unknown.
Brian Roberts, Principal of Azle Junior High School, assured parents in an email, that there was never an immediate threat to the students at any time, but asked parents to please educate their students about the seriousness of such comments.
“We take all threats seriously,” Roberts wrote in the email. “Even making a joke about such a serious matter can lead to severe consequences and AJH will take appropriate disciplinary action, per our Azle ISD Student Code of Conduct.”
Roberts then thanks parents and guardians for their continued support of Azle Junior High School.
According to the Student Code of Conduct, if a student engages in an action, whether it is verbal or physical, that disrupts the regular school day, or puts other students in danger, they will face appropriate disciplinary action. According to school district officials, the student’s punishment will be assessed based on what the student is formally charged with by the Azle police.
This is the second time in less than a year where a student in Azle Independent School District has made violent threats and rumors that resulted in an arrest of a minor. The last incident happened in September 2022 when an underage former student threatened violence on popular social media websites. That former student was quickly taken into custody as well.
