It’s every parent’s nightmare, to hear from your children’s school that there was an incident involving a firearm. It conjures terror that springs into their minds and triggers all kinds of images and inferences. This is the maelstrom of thoughts and emotions that parents of Azle Jr. High School students started their day with.

Tuesday morning, a mass email was sent out to all parents and guardians of the Junior High School explaining that earlier in the morning a rumor had been spreading that a student had brought a firearm to the campus. The rumor turned out to be a fabrication. The lie was started by another unnamed student on the campus, who was taken into custody by Azle police. The exact reason for the student starting the rumor is unknown.

Mark@azlenews.net