Barak Geary sets his sights on returning to the state cross-country meet for Azle High School this year.

“As a team, we expect to make it to regionals,” Geary said. ‘Personally, I expect to make it to state again.’

“I hope to go with him to state,” senior Austin Gatewood said, standing nearby and prompting laughs.

The two boys are among the top returnees this year. Other top returnees are Parker Huffaker and Jose Neri on the boys side and sophomore Mckenzee Roberts and senior Pella LeFever. Runners who spoke to the News said they begin the season with high expectations.

Roberts said she is aiming for state as well, and freshman runners Reese Jeter and Berkley Huffaker also have ambitions to go state, to be held in November in Round Rock.

Azle High School cross-country coach Keith Boenisch said Geary could return to state this year. Two other boys with a shot of making it to state are Parker Huffaker and Gatewood, the coach said.

On the girls team, Roberts has a chance to run at state, and Huffaker and Jeter have a shot, depending on how the season goes, Boenisch said. He praised their potential and thinks they could make it to the state level in the future if they don’t make it this year.

“This year shouldn’t be different than any other year, and I’m building on a base that I already have, so my time should only improve from here,” Geary said. “We’ve had a lot of hard work this summer, so it should really pay off when it comes to putting in the speed work during the season.”

Roberts said she entered this year a lot more confident, and the training runners have done has made her feel faster. Berkley Huffaker and Jeter are ready to make their mark, with Huffaker saying said it’s exciting to know that some people don’t make varsity as freshmen. Gatewood said he is confident going into the year, and he said he has Geary to train with and can advise him on what the expectations and goals are.

“I started taking the training more serious and I realized that every day is hard work and I know that one day it will pay off,” junior Jose Neri said.

Boenisch pointed to the rigorous schedule that lies before Azle.

“Honestly, our region in my opinion is the toughest region – it goes from here to Amarillo to El Paso, so it’s a big region and there’s a lot of good distance running,” he said.

Azle boys could stand out in 2022.

“The boys, we think, are going to be very good this year,” Boenisch said. “We’ve got to move some guys up, but the guys that are moving up were proven JV runners last year in cross country and track. I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal for them to step up and fill in the shoes of the guys who graduated. We’re pretty solid. I think we’ll go to most meets this year and be top five, and I think at district, it’ll come down to us and Aledo.”

He said Aledo is the team to beat but sees his team as a “close second,” he said.

On the girls’ side, the team has a lot of youth, Boenisch said. He said his team will fight for third place in district, noting that Azle’s young girls are good runners.

Azle’s teams will run in eight meets and then head to the district meet on Oct. 14. The regional meet will be Oct. 24. The boys team has made it to the regionals meet 15 years in a row and girls have made it 10 out of 15 years, Boenisch said.

“We usually assume and hope we’re going to advance to regionals, and the last three years, we’ve had people make it to the state meet,” the coach said.

All of the teams’ meets are in the mornings, and so it is a difficult sport for the community to attend, Boenisch said, “but with social media being the way it is, we are on Facebook and we are on Twitter and we post results and pictures through the Azle ISD Facebook and Azle cross country on Twitter.”