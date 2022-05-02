The Azle High School Criminal Justice Club had eight students qualify to move on to state during the April 2 regional competition.

The Texas Public Safety Association State Competition took place in Allen April 25-28 when students competed against other schools from all across the state in events related to police, fire, forensics and court fields.

Four students who took part in the Building Search Team event at state won first place out of more than 25 other school teams.

“All of these students put a lot of hard work and effort to prepare for their events and did outstanding in all the events they participated in,” said Officer Steven Stutsman, advisor of the Criminal Justice Club and member of the Azle ISD police department.

“I could not be more proud of these students and all the work and dedication they have given,” he said.

The TPSA student leadership organization is available to students who are enrolled in the Criminal Justice program at AHS.

Criminal justice classes are offered as part of the Career and Technical Education program at AHS. Classes include Principals of Law, Public Safety, Corrections & Security, Law Enforcement I and II, Criminal Investigations, Counseling & Mental Health, Forensic Science and a Practicum in Law.

The practicum would allow students to shadow local and district law enforcement officers in paid or unpaid positions.

When a student completes the Criminal Justice program, they will receive a Public Services endorsement at graduation.