Animal event at library draws in big crowd
On a hot Tuesday, June 27 afternoon, over 200 guests packed into a conference room to take a look at dozens of creepy critters visiting the Azle Memorial Library. Mike Lewis and his son Joshua arrived with stacks on stacks of totes carrying slimy, scaly, and fuzzy friends of all kinds.
Kids in the audience were wowed by the menagerie of native and exotic wildlife on display, with many volunteers allowed a chance to hold some of these unique animals. Houdini, the ball python, Creeper, the Texas Brown Tarantula and Kevin, the leopard gecko were just a few of the creatures that Lewis brought to entertain and educate Azle’s youth.
Lewis worked at the Dallas Zoo for 30 years and considers events like these to be critical in shaping minds for the future of wildlife conservation.
“I just like to bring the animals and expose the kids to them,” Lewis said. “A lot of kids never get the opportunity to know too much about the reptiles and I think if they care about them, they might grow up caring about keeping a place for them to live and understand that they’re not the devil’s creatures that everybody thinks they are. I think once they touch it, and they go away feeling safe that’s going to help the snakes and the bugs later on.”
Lewis has had an interest in misunderstood animals since he caught a rat snake at the age of 14 and is thrilled to have had the opportunity to continue working with animals and teaching Joshua, his son, the trade.
“I do this now that I’m retired, it’s not making me rich but it’s helping pay some of the rent and car payments and I get to spend time with my two favorite things, kids, and animals. I’m glad everybody enjoyed it.”
For an hour, Lewis answered questions and presented facts about his animals, allowing a volunteer a chance to hold most before they were put back in their enclosures. At the end of the event, Lewis allowed everyone in attendance to line up and take a picture with his ball python, Houdini, around their neck.
You can find out more about Lewis and his animals by going to creepycritters.us or calling (972)-780-7033.
