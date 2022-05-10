The Azle City Council will take up a zoning change request at its meeting next week after deciding to table the matter from its meeting of the month on May 3.

Tabled on a 5-2 vote was a 62-lot development on 22 acres in the west side of town, located on the north side of Kerry Lane and 600 feet east of Jackson Trail. The two weeks for tabling was sought to give the developer, Roger Gray McInnis of Gray Interests in Dallas, a chance to discuss changes in the development, called Noble Woods, with neighbors. Councilmembers Corey Wynns and Brian Conner voted against the measure, after Mayor Alan Brundrett was vocal about allowing two more weeks for the applicant to work on a better deal for a planned development.

The public hearing will continue on May 17, council’s next meeting.

The May 3 meeting featured a hearing on a concept plan for the zoning change, proposed to move from Single Family 1 to Planned Development, and many people spoke against the development. Their reservations ranged from traffic to density to drainage to wildlife protection. Several of the same speakers also appeared at the Planning and Zoning meeting on April 21 to voice their concerns.

At that meeting, the P&Z Commission – with the developer providing his OK during the meeting – approved these additions to the zoning change request: A minimum house shall be 2,000 square feet for 80% of the lots and 1,800 square feet for 20% of the lots; the tree preservation easement shall be increased from 15 feet to 20 feet along the rear of the residential lots; and a new fence with stone columns that does not impede sight visibility shall be required along Phillips Drive.

David Hawkins, director of planning and development for the city of Azle, said the developer proposed a minimum lot size of 7,200 square feet, with the average lot size being 9,000. The developer intends to plant 226 trees in the development.

McInnis told council he had spoken with a few of the neighbors about the development.

“I think that it would be beneficial if we had a couple more weeks to work with the neighborhood on the plan and development,” he said, adding that he wasn’t sure whether the plan would change but still wanted some time to discuss some concerns with people.

Residents then sounded off about the development.

“We all just very concerned, I think, with the zoning itself,” Pam Rue said, adding the zoning in the area doesn’t seem to be reflective of the current use. She said she owned several properties around Azle. She wants to see a reduction in density, no clear-cutting and for the new council to do what it can to review the master plan.

Cynthia Barrios asked the council to “vote no for the rezone,” outlining a number of reasons for her opposition, such as traffic and drainage. She said quality of life will decline with the development. She wondered whether fewer homes could be built.

“We’re all here for a reason; we trust you guys to do the right thing for us,” she said, with some audience members responding in applause.

“Sixty-two houses is way too many for this little area,” Cliff Fitch told council. He thought some homes could be built there, but they should retain the look of the neighborhood as it is now. He urged the council to at least do some examination on drainage and the stress the development will put on existing infrastructure, including roads and sewer and water.

*Gilbert Boggs said he thought the zoning should remain as is with the development. Derrick Nelson, who recently was elected to council, told council that people around town tell him they opposed to all this development. He wanted to know what it would take to get out of this deal.

“We want a smaller, more rural area, at least in that area,” said *Joseph Kessee. “You can build up elsewhere.”

Brundrett said council members enjoy the rural feel of Azle but know they must protect private owners’ rights. He said he wants see more concessions from the applicant on the development, as he explained the point of a planned development gives a developer more options while the developer provides something in return.

At the P&Z meeting on April 21, Hawkins said, “Within this 22 acres, the developer is setting aside 5 1/2 acres of land for tree preservation that will consist of a variety of open-space areas that have a large amount of existing trees as well as a 15-foot preservation easement at the rear of the residential lots that has a lot of existing trees." That preservation easement will act as a natural buffer and is adjacent to the existing properties that surround the proposed development, Hawkins said.