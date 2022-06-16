Azle City Council opted not to go out on a limb for a developer after it received a request that would require the councilmembers to go against a recent ordinance.

The request was to operate a tree burn pit for the Sandy Beach Addition development. Council denied the request in a 6-0 vote at its June 7 meeting. Councilmember Derrick Nelson was absent from the meeting.

Sandy Beach Addition is a new single-family residential development that is preparing to begin grading the site and removing trees on the property, city officials said in the agenda packet. The developer is requesting to operate a tree burn pit for the disposal of the trees for this development.

Last October, the city of Azle adopted a restriction on burn pits as a method of disposal of trees for new residential subdivisions as part of the Tree Preservation Ordinance. The property is generally located along the south side of Sandy Beach Road behind Hoover Elementary and is currently undeveloped, according to city information.

FNH Construction LLC, the applicant, requested that burn pits be allowed in lieu of chipping, mulching or other means of tree disposal for preparation of constructing this subdivision. The Tree Preservation Ordinance states the Tree Board – that is, Planning and Zoning Commission - can consider appeals to the requirements of the ordinance and make a recommendation to the city council. The Tree Board considered this tree burn pit request at its May 19 meeting, and there was a recommendation for approval, but the vote was tied 2-2.

Scott Huber, representing FNH, spoke to the council June 7 after three people – Cynthia Barrios, Jim Kirk and Bart Rue – spoke out against the request.

“Our concern is really how this is going to affect the wildlife that’s out there,” Barrios said, adding that there is a burn ban in place now with Parker County. She also mentioned the Tree Preservation Ordinance.

Rue discussed the ordinance, the fire hazard with the lack of moisture lately and said he thought the developer could chip the trees and put them back into the environment. Kirk pointed to the ordinance, which said that trees should be mulched or taken away and that they should not be burned.

“We should not be producing greenhouse gases, we should not be burning trees. We should be mulching them or taking them away,” Kirk said, requesting council to deny the request.

David Hawkins, director of planning and development with the city, conducted a short presentation, discussing the neighborhood where the burn pits would be operated.

Huber, who works as an operational manager, said burning the trees would be more environmentally friendly than hauling them off, explaining they will take up landfill space.

“Chipping those trees – you’re still going to have to haul them off,” he said, adding they will take up landfill space.

He reiterated his point that burn pits are a safe, environmentally friendly way to deal with the trees.

“I’ve done it many times in the past myself,” he said, noting people’s concerns about the wildlife but the animals get used to people in the area and have no fear of people.

Councilmember Stacy Peek said she researched the issue and found out trees do not have to be taken to a landfill, explaining they can be taken to Living Earth, where they can be recycled into mulch after people have chipped them.

“Also, Parker County has what they call the county barns, and they allow trees and chippings to come there, and they recycle them and turn them into mulch,” she said. “And the citizens of Parker County can actually go there and use the mulch for free. So, there are other methods to recycle those trees versus just burning them.”

She questioned whether the burn-out process is environmentally friendly, discussing how she lived close to a neighborhood where trees were burned and that ash had gotten into residents’ swimming pools. One individual who lived there said she was going to have to move because she could not breathe.

Mayor Alan Brundrett said deciding how the matter should be handled was “pretty simple” to him, explaining the ordinance was enacted last year that disallowed burning trees as a way of disposing them and that it made no sense to oppose the restriction now. The council then voted to oppose the request.