Azle City Councilmembers on July 19 heard about how the city’s growth is affecting the environment.

Colt Hamilton discussed the effects of development on the community. He was invited to speak by councilmember Stacy Peek. Hamilton holds a degree in wildlife management and is a certified wildlife biologist. He has worked with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and other wildlife organizations. He will be a biology teacher at Azle Junior High School this year.

Peek said she and Hamilton have had discussions about clearcutting and environmental concerns about wildlife and habitat and she said she was alarmed by what she learned. She wanted to have Hamilton speak to council, explaining that as the city grows and leaders make plans, they need to know “what we potentially could be up against.”

Hamilton prefaced his statements by saying his presentation’s material would not be guaranteed to happen, but his presentation is based on studies on events that have happened in other places. His presentation included information on old growth trees and clearcutting’s effect on wildlife, which would include insects and reptiles. With the elimination of trees, water drainage is going to go somewhere and that affects the environment in various ways.

Fragmentation becomes another factor from clearcutting, as, for example, it can lead to wildlife moving into an area populated by humans. Animals will move away from their former home and start competing for resources in a new habitat, and that can be deadly for many animals during a drought, Hamilton said. Inbreeding also can be harmful to animals where diversity is lacking.

Hamilton thinks growth is going to happen and it’s needed, but the city needs to forge an identity that includes the rural component while not being an urban setting where buildings are stacked side by side.

“So, let’s try to kind of mix and have a harmonic relationship with both of them,” he said.

In other developments, council approved, among other action:

-- appointing Joseph McCreary III to the Special Events Advisory Board Place 7.

-- a request from the Azle Area Chamber of Commerce for street closures, traffic control, security, use of Azle Memorial Library parking lot and waiver of fees and permits for the annual Sting Fling Festival, held this year on Sept. 10. Chamber President Kim Ware and Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Herrington spoke to council. Ware said Sting Fling organizers want to use the Azle Memorial Library parking lot and that Main Street be closed from Stewart Street to Industrial Street. The street closure must be coordinated with the Texas Department of Transportation by the Azle Police Department. Sting Fling offers a number of activities and includes a parade, but it will not have live music this year. The library will be closed that day.

-- authorizing the City Manager to execute an agreement with the Azle Independent School District (AISD) to provide school resource officers for the 2022-23 school year. Estimated costs did rise, as the expense for providing the program for 10 months is $461,486.99, an increase of $22,228.25 (5%). These costs include salaries, benefits, equipment (vehicle, fuel, uniforms, etc.) and training for each of these officers. The program has a sergeant and four officers. AISD has agreed to pay $395,000 toward the program, an increase of $15,000 (3.9%) from the current year. The AISD board approved the agreement on June 20. For the future, AISD, with a police chief and an officer now, will be pursuing expanding its own police department. It will be adding six officers in FY 2022-23 to work with APD’s SROs who will essentially be phased out over the next two to three years and absorbed into APD to perform regular duties, the agenda packet info stated.