Azle City Councilmembers discussed minimum lot and minimum dwelling unit requirements at their Aug. 2 meeting.

Residents Jim Kirk and Christopher Simpson and gave their recommendations during a public hearing on amendments to the City of Azle Zoning Ordinance pertaining to minimum lot sizes and minimum dwelling unit requirements for all single-family residential districts. Azle City Attorney Cara White provided her expertise during the lengthy discussion.

The Zoning Ordinance contains the zoning districts for each single-family residential districts that comprise the development standards such as lot sizes, setbacks, house sizes, etc. This agenda item considered amendments to the minimum lot sizes and dwelling unit regulations within the SF districts. Simpson asked council to table the matter so that council could give the matter more consideration for a solution for people who are heavily invested in a property, as he said he was, and he hoped that people are protected who make these investments as the city makes zoning changes.

Council approved an ordinance with the following changes:

E-1 Estate One District: Single-family, detached, large-lot housing with minimum lot sizes of 43,560 square feet, with minimum lot widths of 200 feet, and with minimum living space of 2,600 square feet.

E-2 Estate Two District (Legacy District): Single-family, detached, large-lot housing with minimum lot sizes of 32,670 square feet, with minimum lot widths of 160 feet, and with minimum living space of 2,200 square feet.

E-3 Estate Three District (Legacy District): Single-family, detached, large-lot housing with minimum lot sizes of 20,000 square feet, with minimum lot widths of 100 feet, and with minimum living space of 2,000 square feet.

SF-1 Single-Family One District: Single-family, detached, medium size lots with minimum lot sizes of 21,780 square feet, with minimum lot widths of 75 feet, and with minimum living space of 2,000 square feet.

SF-2 Single-Family Two District (Legacy District): Single-family, detached, medium size lots with minimum lot sizes of 14,520 square feet, with minimum lot widths of 75 feet, and with minimum living space of 1,800 square feet.

SF-3 Single-Family Three District: Single-family, detached, medium size lots with a minimum lot sizes of 14,520 square feet, with minimum lot widths of 65 feet, and with minimum living space of 1,600 square feet.

SF-4 Single-Family Four District (Legacy District): Single-family detached homes on minimum lot sizes of 14,520 square feet with a minimum lot width of 50 feet, and with minimum living space of 1,400 square feet.

SF-5 Single-Family Five District: Single-family, detached, HUD code manufactured housing allowed as well as conventional homes, with minimum lot sizes of 6,000 square feet, with minimum lot widths of 60 feet, and with minimum living space of 900 square feet.

The council did not address minimum widths, although what is listed above is correct. City Manager Tom Muir said the council will address the lot widths in the near future.

During a discussion of the Special Event Advisory Board, board chairperson Marsha Hardin provided an annual report of Music in the Park, which was the 11th year that free concerts were provided in Central Park, with support of local businesses. The concerts were held in May and June.

“We had an average attendance of between 1,500 and 2,000 per concert,” Hardin said, noting the total attendance was around 15,000 people this year. “We didn’t have to worry much about rain this year. We had one rain-out, but we were able to reschedule it.”

She said estimated expenses per event were $4,600, which covered the bands, security, lights and sound and promotional items. There were 31 businesses that sponsored this year. Hardin expects new businesses to come aboard next year. All told, $33,500 came through sponsorships. Each concert had a food and dessert truck.

Hardin gave special thanks to Kyle Culwell, Azle parks superintendent, for his work on the concert series. She also appreciates his staff, as well.

She said there were about 100 surveys from people who attended the event, and overall reviews were positive. The most popular band was Poo Live Crew, and Hardin expects that group back next year.

One issue that emerged this year was someone who set up a tent, as tents can obstruct views, so organizers will have to look at that matter heading into next year. This year, it was just one person setting up a tent, she said. One person may not be an issue, but several people can be a bigger problem if they set up tents at the front.

Also, a couple of complaints surfaced about vaping, and there is a smoking section in the very back of the park, so handling that issue will be studied. Lastly, Hardin said finalizing the bands playing next year will be in September or October.

In other developments, council:

-- Approved the Façade and Signage Improvement Program application for the Main St. Tacos restaurant at 108 S. Stewart St. The total cost of all signage is $15,069.91, but the cost of the signage that qualifies for this FSIP grant is $9,632.68. The applicant requested a grant in the amount of $4,816.34 from the city for the signage work. The proposed signage meets the requirements of the Sign Ordinance, according to the meeting packet. Council heard from applicant Frank Alanzo that the restaurant will open soon, in the next week or so. The restaurant will be open seven days a week and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

-- Approved granting a special permit to conduct construction activity prior to 6 a.m. for a new single-family residence at 528 Dunaway Lane. The date of the request is Aug. 23, starting at 4 a.m.

-- Approved proposing a tax rate of $0.623426 as the city’s Tax Year 2022 tax rate to be considered at the public hearing scheduled for Aug. 23.

-- Held a public hearing on the proposed Crime Control and Prevention District’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

-- Held a discussion on the daytime curfew, with Chief Ben Hall leading the discussion, which delved into daytime and overnight hours that young people are required to comply with and other legal aspects of curfews.

-- Heard from City Manager Tom Muir, who said Azle Memorial Library will be closed on Mondays during August. Muir said a staffing issue exists at the library, and the city can’t provide services six days a week. Monday is the least-used day at the library and he hopes the library returns to full staff soon. He also said a budget workshop will be held on Aug. 16 and that the council will have public hearings on Aug. 23 for the tax rate, budget and water and sewer rates. On Aug, 29, the council will consider passing the budget, establishing tax rate and solidifying the water and sewer rates.