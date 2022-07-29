Azle City Councilmembers sounded off about minimum lot sizes and minimum dwelling sizes at their July 19 meeting.

Council held a public hearing on amendments to the City of Azle Zoning Ordinance pertaining to minimum lot sizes and minimum dwelling unit requirements for all single-family residential districts. The zoning ordinance contains the zoning districts for each single-family residential districts, and that comprises the development standards such as lot sizes, setbacks, house sizes, etc., according to information in the council’s agenda packet.

“This is an ordinance that’s been in the works about three or four months,” said David Hawkins, director of planning and development for the city.

During discussions at the Feb. 8 joint Azle City Council and Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on the Comprehensive Master Plan Update, direction was given to city staff to proceed forward with possible amendments to the single-family zoning districts, specifically on minimum lot sizes and minimum house size requirements within each district. A discussion was held on June 16, and on July 7, the P&Z Commission made a recommendation to approve amendments to the SF districts.

The council agenda packet stated city staff has provided a benchmark of cities within the DFW area that are comparable to the city of Azle to get a better understanding of where the trend is for lot sizes and house sizes in the SF districts. City staff contacted nine cities to find out what their trends are and find out information about lot sizes and dwelling units, Hawkins told council. Most cities still have a minimum lot size requirement of comparable size with the city of Azle but not as many different SF districts. There are a few cities that have eliminated the minimum house size requirements in all SF districts in response to concerns of potential violations to the U.S. Fair Housing Act of 1968, the packet stated.

Here are the P&Z recommendations:

1. The SF-1 Zoning District minimum lot size shall be increased from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet.

2. The SF-3 Zoning District minimum lot size shall be increased from 7,500 to 10,000 square feet.

3. The E-2, E-3, SF-2, and SF-4 Zoning Districts shall be designated as “Legacy Districts.”

4. The SF-3.5 Zoning District shall be removed.

5. The minimum dwelling unit size requirement shall be removed from all SF zoning districts.

Hawkins discussed numerous aspects of the draft ordinance, including how certain kind of rooms are required in homes, such as bathrooms, kitchens and living rooms.

During the hearing, resident Jim Kirk, among his remarks, said his recommendation was that E-1 should be one acre, 43,560 square feet, with a minimum house size of 2,200 feet. SF-1 should be a half-acre, 21,780 square feet, with a minimum house size of 1,800 square feet, he said, and SF-3 should be 1/4 acre, 10,890 square feet with the minimum house size of 1,400 square feet.

No one else spoke during the hearing.

Councilmembers then took turns giving opinions and asking questions, including about the sizes of homes and the lots they would fit on and plats and their length of existence.

The city is about 85% built out, Hawkins said. Some of that remaining 15% of land is undevelopable, he said, noting some of it is in a flood plain and some is commercial-based. And then some of the land inside the city is institutional, meaning it is controlled by the school district or someone else.

“I don’t know exactly how much residential land is left,” Hawkins said.

He said there exists some predominant large vacant land on South Stewart Street.

Council gave direction to staff on these parameters on zones and lot acreage: SF-3, move to one-third acre; SF-1, move to one-half; and E-1, move to one acre.

Councilmembers tabled this discussion to their next meeting on Aug. 2, when they will continue from where they left off from the previous meeting.

In other developments, City Manager Tom Muir told council said he thought “maybe” the splash pad and restroom at Central Park could open within the next 30 days, prefacing his statement that he was reluctant to give a date. Construction began last winter.

Recommendations made by the P&Z Commission (source: city of Azle):

• Increase Lot Sizes: The SF-1 zoning is proposed to be increased from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet and the SF-3 is proposed to be increased from 7,500 square feet to 10,000. This would be applicable to any new plat or residential development upon adoption of this ordinance. Any existing lot that does not meet this new minimum lot size requirement, they would become nonconforming but would still be able to continue the residential land use.

• Reduce number of SF Zoning Districts: The city of Azle currently has nine SF districts. Amendments include the removal of the SF-3.5 district, which is currently not being utilized on the Zoning Map. The E-1, SF-1, SF-3, and SF-5 districts would remain and serve as the current active SF zoning districts. The E-2, E-3, SF-2, and SF-4 districts would become “Legacy Districts.” Ultimately, there would be a “1-acre,” “1/2-acre” and “1/4-acre” SF zoning districts with the smallest lot being 10,000 square feet except for SF-5 (6,000 square feet) which is for HUD-Code Manufactured Homes.

• Legacy Districts: The E-2, E-3, SF-2, and SF-4 districts are proposed to be designated as “Legacy Districts” in lieu of removing them from the Zoning Ordinance which would make most of these properties under these zoning districts non-conforming. These zoning districts will still remain on the Zoning Map. These “Legacy Districts” will essentially become locked and preserved under those current standards and are not intended to be added to or expanded. No additional rezoning applications will be considered for rezoning to these districts but any property under a “Legacy District” may still be considered for rezoning to a non-legacy district. Larger properties under this designation may be allowed to subdivide provided they meet the minimum lot size for that district. Any subdividing of property in the SF-2 and SF-3 “Legacy Districts” will have a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet.

• Removing Minimum Dwelling Unit Sizes: With the proposed removal of any minimum dwelling unit size requirement for the SF districts, the minimum house requirement would fall back to the adopted 2018 International Residential Building Code (IRC) under Section R304.1 Minimum area: Habitable rooms shall have a floor area of not less than 70 square feet (6.5 m2). Exception: Kitchens. Each house has a minimum requirement to provide a living area, bathroom and kitchen and would be required to comply with minimum habitable room requirement.