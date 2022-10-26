Azle, TX (76020)

Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.