Azle City Council at its meeting last week heard an update about functions at the public works department.
Rick White, public services director, discussed data from water, wastewater, utility maintenance and the city garage departments.
There are 10 employees in the utility maintenance department, and they have numerous duties, such as overseeing line location on every water and wastewater line. The city has more than 126 miles of water lines and more than 62 miles of sewer lines. Regarding line locations, this action centers on locating lines for contractors so they do not hit city lines when they dig.
Among other duties, these employees perform repairs of water lines and clean and repair sewer lines around town. They also install water and sewer mains and repair and replace fire hydrants as needed. They received 120 hours of training.
The water department employees take care of the water plant, and they work from 7 a.m. to midnight in the summer, and during the “off season” – fall and winter – they work from about 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., White said. The water department has seven employees.
“Some of the things that they do is they take care of the inspections on all ground storage tanks and elevated storage tanks,” White said.
They also complete a consumer confidence report every year. It is required by the Environmental Protection Agency and overseen by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Employees also complete a sample monitoring plan, which is required by the state and EPA and is updated annually and as needed. The city received a Superior Water System distinction, which is something the city has been trying to accomplish, White said.
“We treated 679 million gallons of water,” White said. “Last year, we did about 652 million.”
That’s an average of about 1.85 million gallons a day.
Department employees had 242 hours of training.
The wastewater department has seven employees, and it is a 24-7 operation, White said.
“They treated about 457,000,000 gallons of water this past year,” White said. “Seventy-eight million gallons of that we recycle at the golf course that we utilize to water the fairways and the greens. It’s all treated water, disinfected and everything. It goes up there and is just as clear as water coming out of your tap.”
The department’s seven employees had about 221 hours of training this past year, White said.
In the vehicle maintenance department, the two employees take care of all manner of vehicles, from police cars to fire trucks to backhoes and loaders to lawnmowers.
“They repaired close to 456 units this past year,” he said, noting some work has to be sent outside the city, such as transmission and motor work and the big pump for fire trucks. The department employees had 55 hours of training.
White also discussed current construction projects, such as the emergency generator project at the water plant, and it should conclude sometime in March 2023. The water and wastewater impact fee study should be finished in the next month to month and a half.
Also, White discussed new and future projects, with future projects being targeted for the Charles Street and Walnut Creek lift stations rehabilitations, with the engineering completed in the next year and construction beginning in 2023 or 2024. He also discussed some several ongoing street projects.
