Last week’s Azle City Council meeting gave the public a chance to discuss the proposed tax rate and budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

During open forum, resident Joe Gibson talked about the flooding in the city last week.

“And my house was hit again, and it got up to about a foot and half in my backyard,” he said.

At the Aug. 23 meeting, Gibson wanted to know what more he can do to prevent flooding that comes from the cemetery and into his house and yard. He asked about the Ash Street drainage project being completed in the neighborhood, and City Manager Tom Muir said there had been a supply chain issue concerning the project and that someone from the city would contact Gibson to follow up.

Council held a hearing on the 2022-23 budget and set a date to adopt the budget, which was updated from the previous meeting, a workshop from the week before in which some cuts – $65,000 – were made to the proposed library budget. Those cuts included a proposed new office and remodeled vending area.

During the hearing for the budget, Mary Michael asked whether taxes were going up, and Muir said taxes were being raised but the tax rate is not. He told her taxes will go down if an appraisal remained the same. The tax rate went down two cents from $0.646149 to $0.623426. The city will have a total increase in property tax revenue of $560,865 over last year’s budget because of increased property values and new construction.

Resident Gabriela Ahlheim also appeared during the hearing and asked why Azle did not consider the no-new revenue tax rate that other cities are adopting. That rate would be lower than the rate Azle proposed.

“There’s stuff we got to buy,” Mayor Alan Brundrett said in response to her question, outlining what the city had to do to support the growth in the city.

He also said that the city has a 7.64% increase over last year’s budget, but “probably the majority of that is going for inflationary increases and things like that.” Ahlheim said she was trying to understand, as a taxpayer, city finances and then wondered at what point do city officials have to consider cutting back on certain expenses.

“And you have to remember, too, everybody up here is also taxpayers in the city, so any changes we make affect us, too,” Brundrett said, adding that councilmembers do everything they can to save where they can to maintain the current rate.

After the hearing, council approved an action item be placed in the special Aug. 29 meeting to consider an ordinance to adopt the budget.

One individual, resident Ryan Shearer, spoke during the hearing on the proposed tax rate and at one point ruminated on the word “need” when examining city priorities, and Brundrett said the city focuses on the needs to operate the city, as some aspects of city life are more about the “wants” – such as parks and libraries – but they are offerings that people expect from the place they live.

Ahlheim was the only speaker on the proposed water and sewer rates. No changes to rates were proposed.