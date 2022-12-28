The Azle City Council on Dec. 20 denied a proposed comprehensive master plan amendment and a zoning ordinance change for property on the west side of Highway 199.
Two residents – Terri Dechert Evans and David Dawson – appeared at the meeting to speak out on the proposal for the comp plan amendment during a public hearing.
The applicant requested a switch from the Low Density Residential to Commercial for approximately 7.84 acres of land situated in the Spenser Townsend Survey, generally located on the west side of Southeast Parkway (Highway 199) approximately 260 feet south of Gipson Road. In a separate agenda item, there was a proposed zoning change request from the Single Family Four and Commercial districts to Heavy Commercial District.
David Hawkins, director of planning and development for the city, told council that the applicant requested that the council table the two items – the amendment and zoning change – to Jan. 17. The applicant did not appear at the meeting. Hawkins explained that the council could opt to decline the table request, but they did decide to hold the hearing and presentation. After the hearing, presentation and discussion, council voted down the measures.
Later, in an email, Hawkins explained the applicant, Christopher Simpson, was seeking to possibly put in a RV and boat storage facility on this property if the zoning change had been approved. Simpson was seeking a Heavy Commercial zoning but the proposed type of business would only be allowed by a Specific Use Permit in an Industrial zoning district. At a different city council meeting, he was seeking this RV and boat storage facility to be allowed in the Heavy Commercial zoning district but council decided otherwise to allow only in Industrial, Hawkins said.
In August 2019, the council approved a comp plan amendment that included a part of this property, Hawkins said in presentation.
“Back then, it was actually designated as a commercial land use, and it was a low-density land use designation,” he said. “And the reason for that is the property, or the applicant, was intending to develop the 7 acres, or 7.84 acres, as a residential development. So, during that time, it was a comp plan amendment, but then it was also a concurrent zoning change that was also approved for a portion of that property.”
Council approved a Comprehensive Master Plan Amendment for this area to be amended from a commercial land use designation to the Low Density Residential land use designation. This action was because of a companion zoning change request for a portion of this property (536 SE Parkway) to be changed from the Commercial zoning district to the current SF-4 zoning district. This zoning change request was also approved by City Council on Aug. 6, 2019, according to Hawkins’ presentation.
“No plats or developments were ever submitted for the residential, so it’s remained as is,” Hawkins said. “What’s being considered tonight is to change a portion of the area that was changed back in 2019 back to a commercial land use designation.”
The city sent 20 letters to surrounding property owners, and as of Dec. 16, staff received 19 total responses from the public, all in opposition to both the amendment and zoning change request. On Dec. 1, the Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a public hearing, and the P&Z made a motion to recommend approval, but it was a tie vote, so then the tie stood as a denial, Hawkins said. Council could then approve, deny or table the comp plan amendment and zoning change request.
Regarding the applicant’s request, Dechert Evans said she and her family had concerns about the traffic, that there was a safety issue. Dawson pointed out that the drainage issues in his neighborhood, on Williams Road, and he had concerns about the process for the property’s development not passing the “smell test.”
After the hearing and some discussion, council member Rouel Rothenberger made a motion to table the matter until a future meeting, but the motion failed because of a lack a second motion. A motion was then made to deny the ordinance for the amendment, and it received a second, and then it was approved 7-0.
On the zoning change request, no one spoke in public hearing, and the council also approved denying the ordinance request in a 7-0 vote.
