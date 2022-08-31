Azle City Councilmember Stacy Peek had some questions when she checked out the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 Azle Memorial Library budget.

During a budget workshop on Aug. 16, Peek thought the library budget of nearly $959,000 was excessive, especially when she compared it to other cities that are close in size and some larger cities. Those budgets for libraries, she said, range from $300,000 to $400,000 and then one larger city library’s budget was in the $700,000 range. Peek praised the Azle library, but she thought the library’s request was too much given other city considerations.

“I feel like our streets need so much,” Peek said. “I feel like our police need so much. And there’s just a lot of money going into the library.”

She thought some cutbacks could be made.

Of all the elements in the proposed budget – council examined the water and utility and other city budgets – just one item was denied by council: renovation of a vending area and addition of an office in the library, with a price tag of $65,000. Most councilmembers saw no need to pay for this expense, as the sentiment seemed to be that the library can make do with the current space. A new office, priced at $50,000, was proposed for the assistant library director, who could use it for certain purposes, such as counseling employees. Mayor Alan Brundrett said he thought the price tag for the office was “ridiculous.”

In another part of the discussion about the library, Mayor Pro Tem Randa Goode asked about auto allowances for the library director, who uses a vehicle for various purposes. Goode thought allowances should be discontinued and that money for work-related car trips should be added to salaries. Brundrett said that if allowances are discontinued and money for travel is added to salaries, then an employee could turn in mileage for traveling and then that would be a form of double-dipping.

Later, as discussion about the library budget continued, Brundrett said among other remarks that he thought that the library’s budget seems to continue to increase over the years.

The working budget was submitted by City Manager Tom Muir, and councilmembers leafed through a budget book and could ask questions or make comments. Many aspects of the budget did not yield any comments or questions.

Councilmembers learned the FY 2022-23 budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $560,865, which is a 7.64% increase from last year’s budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $205,163.

Muir began the budget discussion by pointing out items in the budget this year, such as new positions, including for animal control, which would move two part-timers into full-time positions and give the department five full-time positions. For a few items, there was no recommendation from the city for funding, such as a holiday dinner for fire staff and family members. (In the comment section for that particular item, the goal will be to “address employee unity/morale city-wide.”)

One question arose about a new position – community affairs/crime analyst position – in the Azle Police Department.

“This is kind of a unicorn, for lack of a better word,” APD Chief Ben Hall said.

He said the police want a person who has great ability in social media, both from creating social media posts and performing “deep dives” into open sources. The person would assist detectives in investigations through data gathering. The person would manage multiple platforms, and it would be a civilian position.

So much happens on social media and neighborhood apps that the police need someone who can cultivate all that information for use by police, Hall said.

Councilmembers also heard the proposed tax rate of $0.623426 per $100 valuation, which is the most the city can charge without an election. That is 2 cents less than the current rate of $0.646149. Broken down, the rate of $0.623426 will have $0.569478 for maintenance and operations and $0.053948 for debt service. The general fund expenditure budget is $16,563,478 and the revenue budget is $16,287,142.

Also at the meeting, Muir gave an update of the splash pad and restroom facility at Central Park. He told councilmembers that someone put a hole in the back of the women’s restroom behind one of the toilets near the flushing mechanism – a peephole, essentially - that wasn’t discovered until staff and contracting crews saw it recently. The hole will be repaired.

Muir hopes the splash pad can open soon. Council heard that managing the logistics of maintaining the safety of the splash pad with city personnel will have to be worked out when the pad opens. The water has to be manually tested on a daily basis so that it is safe and does not contain harmful bacteria.