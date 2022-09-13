The Azle City Council on Sept. 6 approved City Manager Tom Muir to execute an agreement with Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County to operate the Senior Center.

In October 2020, Meals on Wheels began operating the Senior Center, the city agenda packet stated. Prior to contracting with Meals on Wheels, the city partnered with Sixty and Better (previously Senior Citizen Services of Greater Tarrant County) for many years to operate the Senior Center.

For FY 2022-23, Meals on Wheels requested a 3.04% increase from the current agreement to $21,228 annually to operate the Senior Center. In addition, the agreement is for a three-year period, ending Sept. 30, 2025. The proposed agreement allows for 3% increases on an annual basis, city officials said. The Senior Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., except on holidays, and a meal program is provided for people 60 years of age and older.

At the Sept. 6 meeting, council also:

Approved Robert Schocke to serve as on Place 3 for the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Conducted a Proclamation for Adult Activity Center Month with Jackie “JJ” Joy, director of the Azle Adult Activity Center, accepting the proclamation from Mayor Alan Brundrett.

Approved a submission of the grant application for reimbursement for up to three rifle-rated ballistic shields to be awarded through the State of Texas through the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office in the Criminal Justice Division.

Azle Police Chief Ben Hall said these shields used to be only available for SWAT, but they are deemed “very helpful” now for rapid response at or near schools. The grant application is for $16,000. Council also approved a grant reimbursement for police departments for travel expenses associated with sending police officers for training at Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training facilities. After the school massacre in Uvalde, state officials identified the need to aid local departments in sending officers to this critical active killer response training. This grant covers costs associated with attending training, including hotel and meal expenses, and is estimated to be $6,000.

Approved City Manager Tom Muir to execute an interlocal agreement with Fort Worth Transportation Authority (Trinity Metro) to provide door-to-door transportation services for Azle’s seniors and persons with disabilities for a variety of purposes, such as medical appointments, shopping, recreation, school or work. Catholic Charities Fort Worth handles the scheduling and is the transportation provider. Trinity Metro administers this federally funded program through Tarrant County Transportation Services. The Interlocal Agreement runs from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023, and the cost will remain the same at $3,126, which shall be paid in three equal installments of $1,042. Rider cost remains unchanged since 2004 – $2.50 for a one-way trip and Azle riders will still have guaranteed space each Monday. The separate FTA grant for the additional “guaranteed” day of TCTS service that residents have enjoyed since October 2018 will expire Sept. 30, city officials said. So, Monday will be its only “guaranteed” day of service, as rides on other days are provided on a case-by-case basis as space allows, the agenda packet stated.

Conducted a public hearing and approved action regarding a request to rezone a 1.5-acre tract of land situated in the Joshua Cook Survey, from the Estate One District (E-1) to the Commercial zoning district. The subject property is generally located along the northernmost edge of Azle city limits on the east side of FM 730 North, north of Sandy Beach Road. No one from the public spoke during the hearing.

Approved a change to an ordinance regarding amendments to an Azle Zoning Ordinance pertaining to zoning change application procedures. This amendment centers on strengthening the restrictions upon when an applicant can reapply for a zoning change request. At a recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the P&Z Commission approved a motion that if the request is withdrawn after the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing publication date, the same or more intensive request cannot be made on that property for three months. The council approved 180 days in their motion for the time period. No one spoke from the public spoke in the hearing.