Construction crews at Liberty Elementary made a discovery Friday afternoon while working on renovations at the campus – a time capsule from the year 2000.

The time capsule was placed in the grassy area in front of the school by Cub Scout Troop 243 when Walter Covington was the Scout leader. The troop had 32 Scouts at the time.

Covington said that the time capsule was not scheduled to be opened until Feb. 25, 2025. The construction crew pulling it out of the ground early leaves him in a predicament — do they go ahead and hold an opening ceremony now or rebury the time capsule and wait until the original date?

“I want to get as many of the original Scouts together to make the decision,” Covington said. “Hopefully all of them.”

Covington is asking for the community’s help in contacting all 32 members of Cub Scout Troop 243 from 2000 who took part in burying the time capsule. Then, a decision can be made about what to do with the prematurely unearthed time capsule.

Anyone connected to the troop — either scout or family member — from that time is asked to contact Covington at 817-822-0622.