George Navarro played Friday evening in the Music in the Park series at Azle's Central Park. Three more concerts are planned, including a makeup concert by Texas Flood at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The series will end with Epic Unplugged on June 17 and Petty Theft on June 24. Both are at 8 p.m. Concerts are free. For more information, access https://www.cityofazle.org/342/Music-in-the-Park