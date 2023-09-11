The Azle Adult Activity Center has a lot happening and so much to look forward to. August started a new advantage for those who participate in our meal program.

Each participant who has eaten at least four meals will receive a box of produce this Friday. Anyone wanting more information need only call 817-444-0070 or come by our center at 601 Southeast Parkway right here in Azle. We are located inside Ash Creek Park.

wade@hcnews.com