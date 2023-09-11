The Azle Adult Activity Center has a lot happening and so much to look forward to. August started a new advantage for those who participate in our meal program.
Each participant who has eaten at least four meals will receive a box of produce this Friday. Anyone wanting more information need only call 817-444-0070 or come by our center at 601 Southeast Parkway right here in Azle. We are located inside Ash Creek Park.
Last month there were 20 people with us for the AARP Safety Course. If you missed it and would like to take this class another is scheduled for Sept. 15 at our location. The class begins at 9 a.m. in our large common room in the B.J. Clark Annex building. Just us call to register so we know how many people we need to plan for. If you are an AARP member it is a cost of $20 and $25 for non-members.
While you are here you will want to check out our wonderful and nutritious lunches. When you call to register let us know you want to reserve a meal.
If you like to take day trips, we are looking to take some soon. We are always looking for ideas where to go, so we are looking for your input.
Congratulations to Earlene Gardner for winning the prize on our birthday/anniversary celebration for August. Earlene leads a craft activity each Wednesday morning.
We are also looking for donations of items for our “white elephant” bingo and patio sale room. Each Tuesday and Thursday following lunch we play bingo in the dining room. Since our patio sale earlier this year, we have had items donated for us to offer for sale. This helps the center provide bingo prizes and purchase office supplies.
If you are looking for a safe and cool place to go and meet new friends or get reacquainted with old friends, we are the place for you. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. till 1:30 p.m., there are a lot of available activities just waiting for you. If you like crafts, we have a fully equipped craft room available Monday through Friday. We have a group that plays bridge each Friday morning. Bible Study meets each Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. On Monday mornings Silver Strings practices here for their visits to Azle Manor. They would love new members. They also welcome people to sit and enjoy the music.
Come see us soon!
