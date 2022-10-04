With the cost of food and utilities rising and fuel prices finally easing a little, families everywhere are focused on meeting their basic needs while putting off large purchases and anything extra.
What if your “family” doubled in size during the COVID-19 pandemic and you also faced increasing operating costs?
That’s the situation at Azle’s Community Caring Center, where more than 1,000 families are being served each month – up from 450 per month in 2019.
The once fully-stocked shelves are becoming bare.
In an effort to jump start donations of both cash and food ahead of the holiday season, The Azle News has challenged five area entities to fill the shelves at the CCC. As part of the challenge, each entity is asked to challenge one additional entity. As the challenge grows, with each challenged entity challenging another, the burden will be borne by many, rather than few.
During the Azle Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 4, Azle News Publisher Kim Ware challenged Azle’s First Responders, Pinnacle Bank, Brace Chiropractic & Wellness, Azle Dental Care and Debbie Bunero, CPA to lead the charge to fill the CCC’s shelves.
Each entity will, in turn, challenge another, who will challenge another, and so on. Donations of food and/or money may be dropped off at any challenged entity’s place of business, at The Azle News office, or at the Community Caring Center.
Ware says she has faith in the Azle community to step up to this challenge.
“Over the years, I’ve seen the people in this community come together time and again to support families and individuals whose needs were greater than their own. That’s just who we are as a community. I have no doubt we’ll rise to this challenge for the Community Caring Center so it can continue to be a blessing in the lives of those less fortunate,” Ware said.
Food items specifically needed to help fill the CCC’s shelves include peanut butter, canned tuna, canned chicken, beans (dried or canned), macaroni and cheese, Ramen noodles, soups (any kind), cereal and jelly.
Monetary donations are also welcome. In fact, a donation of $25 can feed a family of two for an entire week, or it can fund a Christmas Box, including a ham, for one household. The CCC also has the ability to purchase large quantities of food for as little as 10 cents to 14 cents per pound through the Tarrant Area Food Bank.
Please make your check payable to the Community Caring Center.
The winner of the Fill The Shelves Challenge will receive a free ad in The Azle News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.