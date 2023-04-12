Two local sisters take initiative to teach their peers to dance
Emily and Lyla Hurn, sisters in the ninth and sixth grade, respectively, have nearly two decades of dance experience between them. While looking for something to do as their brother practiced with his football group, they decided to use their talents to teach other children ballet. Starting in the first week of January, the girls have weathered damp and cold weather to be out there to teach and learn with their younger pupils.
The girls advertise these events on the Parker County Homeschool Facebook page. Coinciding with the homeschool boys’ meetups for football every other week, all are free to attend ballet lessons with the girls at the Central Park’s stage.
“Everyone’s welcome,” Emily said.
So far, anywhere from seven to 12 pupils aged from about four to nine have been making the time every other week to learn a new skill from the sisters.
“Mostly we’ve had kids who don’t have any experience,” Emily said. “So, we’re just starting off with the basics and everything, nothing too crazy. We’re just starting with a good foundation and building from there.”
The young students have been learning quickly and consistently according to the two sisters.
“We see progress every week,” Emily said. “They catch on, we can see they’re really trying their hardest.” Lyla added, “it’s good because they’re paying attention.”
“I am very proud of them,” Reina Hurn, mother of the two girls said. “They’re good at what they do. They’re already assistants and helpers at their dance studio so they’ve got a lot of experience already and I’m just glad to see be able to see them put this all together themselves, curate a class and just share something that they love.”
As the weather warms up, the girls expect to see even more students added to their group.
“We love sharing this with them and if anybody else wants to join, they’re welcome to,” Emily added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.