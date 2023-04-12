Two local sisters take initiative to teach their peers to dance

Emily and Lyla Hurn, sisters in the ninth and sixth grade, respectively, have nearly two decades of dance experience between them. While looking for something to do as their brother practiced with his football group, they decided to use their talents to teach other children ballet. Starting in the first week of January, the girls have weathered damp and cold weather to be out there to teach and learn with their younger pupils. 

