Eagle Crest director speaks on her love for her work and Azle community
On April 13, Heather Simpson will celebrate her eighth year as director at Eagle Crest Villa in Azle. Since 1998, Eagle Crest has specialized in long-term eldercare and providing an independent living environment for residents.
“[Eight years] is an important milestone because the average long-term care administrator only stays at their job for 1-2 years,” Ashley Sands, Eagle Crest Marketing Director said.
Simpson started in Eagle Crest as activity director, holding the position for five years under Dorothy Cherryhomes.
“This year, we’re celebrating 25 years of being open. In that time, we’ve only had two directors,” Simpson said. Being a lifelong Azle resident and having a true passion for the people under her care are just some of the reasons Simpson has been able to stay in her position for so long.
“I love what I do. I see it as more of a ministry,” Simpson said. “Sometimes, when I’m having a bad day, I go and visit with the residents and walk around. It grounds me in what really matters. I do what I do for them.”
Under Simpson, Eagle Crest has continued to maintain a culture of employee longevity and compassion-based care.
“My lead PCA, she’s actually been here a couple of months longer than me. She’s been here for eight years in February. One of our cook’s helpers, she’s been here almost since we opened,” Simpson said. “The main thing I look for in an employee is do they want to be here. Do they want to work for our residents because that’s who our bosses are. We work for them.”
This longevity, normally a major accomplishment on its own, has had even greater significance in recent years. From 2020 to 2022, COVID-19 presented a major obstacle for long-term care facilities and caused significant turnover in many healthcare industries.
“It was a feat during Covid to retain key staff,” Simpson said. “When you’re put to the fire, you figure out who’s in it because they enjoy it and who’s in it just for a paycheck.”
The same trials which tested Eagle Crest have also helped them improve. Simpson says she is proud of the progress Eagle Crest has made in infection control as a result and is now better prepared and assured in how it might handle similar events in the future.
Through all her experiences in the past eight years, Simpson is glad to have the Azle community on her side. “It’s amazing to see how the community still supports small business,” she said. “I just appreciate Azle supporting Eagle Crest, loving on our residents and taking care of our residents.”
Simpson is in it for the long haul, because for her, her residents are family.
“When I get a new resident, I tell families to give it four to six weeks for them to get comfortable and start settling in,” Simpson said. “Nine times out of ten, if they go home with family or anything over a weekend they tell them they’re ready to go home [to Eagle Crest] because this becomes a home for them. That’s my goal, that this is their home.”
“I plan on staying at Eagle Crest until I retire,” Simpson added.
