Dazzling pictures
Dancer at Azle High School doubles as photographer
AZLE – Several photographers paced the sidelines at the football home opener at Hornet Stadium on Sept. 1. Only one wore a sparkle-covered hat and dress.
Brayson Tittle, a sophomore, dances with the Emerald Dazzlers when they take the field at halftime during football games. The rest of the time, she paces the sidelines with a 35mm camera and long lens, taking photographs for the school yearbook.
“It’s really fun,” she said.
It’s also hot and sweaty in the summer, frigid and damp in the fall.
“It’s a lot of work, but I feel like it pays off in the end,” she said. “I love taking pictures and dancing.”
