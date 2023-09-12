Parker County Extension office will host Coffee, Tea and Connecting event on Monday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Parker County Extension Office located at 604 North Main Street in Weatherford.
This will be a time to connect with other people in our area to just visit. Get to know people in Parker County and discuss trending topics of interest. There will be coffee and other beverages as well as snacks. This is open to adults of all ages and children are welcome to come with their parents. This is for anyone new and old to Parker County. The event is free. There will be coffee, tea, water, and other refreshments. For more information call 817-598-6168.
