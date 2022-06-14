The batting cage can be an intimidating place.

One batter. Caged. Squared off against a mechanical pitcher. Or in this case, a big coach tossing baseballs by hand. Mano a mano.

Gavin Sanders waited in line outside the cage. The 7-year-old Azle resident is new to baseball and attending his first summer camp but felt no nerves before stepping into the cage. He said he felt “good.”

Sure enough, his strong swing and knack for hitting a ball was evident.

“There you go!” coach Stephen Smith hollered after Sanders connected with three of six pitches.

The boy left the cage with a smile on his face.

Several dozen youngsters participated in the baseball camp June 6-8 at Azle High School, one of many sports camps being held this summer with help from booster clubs and supporters.

Gavin Sanders’ father, Lance Sanders, characterized the enrollment process as easy and beneficial for the community.

“It goes through the booster club, so all these players out here are benefiting Azle sports,” he said. “It's good for the schools and for the kids.”

He stood at a distance from the batting cage watching his son interact with coaches and other kids.

“He's having fun, having a blast,” the proud papa said. “It's a good way to get the kids out, get them active, get them off the couch. It’s in the morning, too, so it's not too hot.”

GRANDMA APPROVED

Standing in line with Gavin Sanders was Knox Houston, an 8-year-old student at Liberty Elementary School. Houston was one of the tallest boys in line and one of the better athletes. He plays catcher in a youth league.

“He loves baseball,” said his grandmother, Lisa Garriepy, who was visiting for the summer from Colorado.

She enjoyed driving him to camp each day and watching him participate in drills.

“It's wonderful because he has such a good time,” Garriepy said. “It's just really fun.”

In particular, she appreciated Smith.

“This is a great coach,” she said.

She liked how Smith ended each camp session with a motivational speech, telling the kids to thank whoever drove them that day, be nice to others and do a chore to help their parents when they returned home. She noted how several former Hornets who now play college baseball had returned to help Smith oversee the camp.

“Yesterday, they had five Azle High School graduates out here giving all the kids advice and telling them what to do to stay in school, get good grades — just a pep talk for what they can do to get into college baseball,” she said.

BAT BOYS

After the boys finished their session at the batting cage, they were told to carry their bats to a nearby field for the next drill.

A dozen boys ages 7-9 walking with bats can be a dangerous thing. Some began swinging them. Smith jumped in with firm command.

“All right, everybody,” he said. “How do you hold your bat? With two hands in front of you so nobody gets hurt. No swinging them.”

“Yes, sir,” the boys said.

They walked with deliberate steps, holding their bats with both hands – for a few moments. As they reached the field, however, a couple of boys began running to reach the gate first. One tossed his bat in the air. A couple of other kids followed suit, and bats began flying.

“Hey!” Smith yelled. “Hey, guys! Pick up your bat. Right now. Hurry up. We do not throw bats. Ever. You understand? It's how somebody gets hurt.”

He made each player pick up his bat and lean it against the fence.

“Take your helmet off,” he said. “Put it on the ground — nicely. Mom and dad spent a lot of money for you to have something nice.”

Afterward, Smith lined up the kids at home plate and taught them how to approach first base after a hit.

FUTURE HORNETS

Smith, who is AHS's baseball coach, enjoys working with the youngsters and likes establishing rapport with players of tomorrow.

“Summer camp is just a way for us to see our future Hornets and get to know them,” he said.

The early morning session was geared toward elementary-age youth and focused on “basic baseball,” Smith said.

“Let them enjoy the game a little bit and know that it's a game of fun,” he said.

The late morning session involved middle school students.

“With our older guys, sixth through ninth grade, it's a way for us to see our future Hornets and get to know our incoming freshmen and see what they can do before they get here to play with us,” he said.

Smith invites former players to come make an impression on the kids at camp.

“The thing they preached to the little ones yesterday was, you have got to go to school, got to go to class, got to make grades, got to do the right thing,” the coach said. “We want them to understand that being in school, doing the right things, treating people the right way — that's going to help them in society.”

LIFE LESSONS

After the second day of baseball camp ended, Smith gathered the youngsters at home plate for a pep talk.

“Your homework assignment again today is to do something at home to help your parents,” he said. “Clean your room or clean someone else's room. Do the dishes. Maybe take the dogs for a walk or something.”

He provided a preview of the third and final day of camp: The boys would be divided into two teams and play a game.

“Make sure you bring a lot of water,” he said. “Make sure you drink a lot of water tonight.”

Knox Houston grabbed his bat and helmet and began walking toward his grandmother.

“We did a lot of fun things,” he said. “I learned hand motions and all that.”

The baserunning drill taught him how to curve around first base and hit the inside corner with his foot, he said.

Regarding the coach’s post-session pep talk, Houston was asked if he had done something to help his parents after camp the day before.

“Yes,” he said.

What specifically had he done?

Houston grinned slightly and said, “We actually just swam in our pool.”

Why hadn’t he cleaned a room or taken out trash as the coach had instructed?

“We don't really have a lot of trash and all that,” he said.

Besides, he said, the swimming pool “felt really good because yesterday was a hot day, and our pool was really cold.”