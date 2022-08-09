AYS Cheer Coaches Pic 2022.jpg
AYS Cheer Camp 2022-Group shot.jpg
AYS Cheer Camp 2022 Littles.jpg

Azle Youth Sports held its first Cheer Bootcamp Saturday and Sunday at Forte Junior High, with 170 cheerleaders in attendance. Camp attendees were from kindergarten through sixth grade. The camp slogan was “hear the buzz, feel the sting.”

AYS Cheer Camp-Group doing a cheer.jpg

Competitive cheer coaches and some of the Level 3 Competitive cheerleaders from Impact Athletic Training Center attended the event to teach cheerleaders technique, jumps, cheers, chants and a dance. 

