Hornet eye
Azle senior films rather than plays football
AZLE – Playing football didn’t come easy for Nicholas Cook, so he quit at the beginning of his sophomore year.
“I wasn't too good, and I didn't want to stay on the bench the whole time,” he said.
He didn’t give up his love for football, he simply changed his view from the sideline to the end zone.
“After I quit football, one of the coaches asked me if I wanted to start filming,” Cook recalled. “I said, yeah, sure. I didn't know what I was getting into until after I started.”
Cook, a senior, has spent the past three seasons filming games from behind the end zone, operating a hand lever that moves his elevated camera around and follows the football. On the day following football games, the players gather to watch film and learn from their mistakes.
“This is my third year, and my final year, sadly,” he said. “It's always been fun.”
Usually, filmers have a partner to make the three-hour shifts behind the end zone livelier. This year’s film crew is short-handed, though, and Cook works alone much of the time.
“I'm alright with being alone down here,” he said at a recent game. “It's not too hard. I get to watch the game I love. This keeps me doing stuff and not being lazy.”
When he is not at school or filming football, Cook works at a feed store and works out at a gym. One day, he hopes to be a sports broadcaster.
